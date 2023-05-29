The Canberra Times
Times Past: May 30, 1968

By Jess Hollingsworth
May 30 2023 - 5:30am
Sometimes businesses have to get creative or outlandish with their marketing strategies. On this day in 1968, The Canberra Times reported on a bus that was being driven from London, via the world, through Australia to promote travel.

