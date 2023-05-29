Times Past: May 30, 1968

The travellers had developed "an entirely communistic" style of living en route, and were enthusiastic about the support they had received from "capitalist" names such as Lucas, Goodyear and Ampol. They bought the bus for $300, then spent another $300 fitting it out with sleeping quarters on the top deck, and a kitchen and general-purpose space on the lower deck. The only mechanical trouble was a broken spring in Iran which could not be repaired until they reached Sydney. In Melbourne, the bus was stolen for 12 hours and recovered from a builders' site and in Adelaide it received a parking ticket that was later withdrawn. There were many more stories from the other corners of the world that the bus had travelled too.