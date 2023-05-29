Times Past: May 30, 1968

Sometimes businesses have to get creative or outlandish with their marketing strategies. On this day in 1968, The Canberra Times reported on a bus that was being driven from London, via the world, through Australia to promote travel.
One of Qantas' more off-beat, part-time promotions arrived in Canberra the day before in the form of seven Englishmen who had driven a Union Jack-painted bus from London to Canberra.
In bold, white capitals painted across a St George's Cross background, the bus had carried the message "Fly Qantas to London" through Europe, the Middle East and the Asian subcontinent to Singapore and Sydney. The men, with an average age of 23 and all from the town of Southend, were a mix of a building technician, a ship steward, a design engineer, a chef, an engineer, a clerk and a labourer.
The travellers had developed "an entirely communistic" style of living en route, and were enthusiastic about the support they had received from "capitalist" names such as Lucas, Goodyear and Ampol. They bought the bus for $300, then spent another $300 fitting it out with sleeping quarters on the top deck, and a kitchen and general-purpose space on the lower deck. The only mechanical trouble was a broken spring in Iran which could not be repaired until they reached Sydney. In Melbourne, the bus was stolen for 12 hours and recovered from a builders' site and in Adelaide it received a parking ticket that was later withdrawn. There were many more stories from the other corners of the world that the bus had travelled too.
Since the start of this expedition, there were three more buses that have been known to have left Britain to travel to Australia. Two had been abandoned but the third was trying to complete the trip in reverse. To Australia through the US and then back via Asia.
The members of the first expedition said their plans to return home were dependent on the support they could receive from their sponsors. They hoped to be back by Christmas 1969, completing a three-year round trip.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.