Voice critics like Dutton more Nineteen Eighty-Four than Animal Farm

Critiquing the Voice, Peter Dutton referred to George Orwell's Animal Farm and claimed the Voice "will have an Orwellian effect".
The word "Orwellian" is typically associated with Orwell's other novel, Nineteen Eighty Four, where Big Brother controls society using fear, division, falsehoods, manipulation of the truth and the rewriting of history.
Strangely this is precisely what many opponents of the Voice are up to.
Your recent article "Feedback on ACT's proposed planning reform" (canberratimes.com.au, May 24) notes that, based on over 7600 pieces of feedback: "The government has been warned the community is highly uncertain how the proposed new planning system would deliver effective outcomes."
However, the reported comments by "Greater Canberra", said to be "a community group which advocates for more housing", are highly misleading.
Their convenor referred to "how skewed the consultation's demographics were".
This seems to be an incorrect reading of the only analysis by age group in the report, for those making the 1112 "quick comments".
In fact the report shows that the largest percentage was the 35-44 age group, followed by 45-54, 55-64 and 25-35 (75 per cent in total).
That is a commendably broad cross-section of the ACT community.
The discussions over the "Voice" proposal have reached a very low level.
The Coalition is opposing it. But they have no concrete proposal for it to make it better.
They are opposing it just for the sake of opposing.
I would like to stress that the future would not belong to the Coalition if they are content with today's situation.
We cannot be timid and fearful in the face of new ideas.
So far, we have tried to tackle the situation.
But we failed. The time has come for us to try a new way.
So the NSW government will light up the Opera House for three weeks of the Vivid festival, yet it wouldn't light up the Opera House for one night of the King's coronation (our head of state) because of the cost.
Who says that wasn't a political decision?
Assistant Minister for Treasury Andrew Leigh hasn't helped his credibility with his glib rhetoric regarding the Treasury unit aimed at "improving the effectiveness of government spending".
To say, "It's good for the budget bottom line and good for all Australians", is a pathetic attempt at distancing himself from massive waste of taxpayers' money.
It's easy for the pot to call the kettle black.
Let's stop pretending we care about human rights and admit our hypocrisy.
Modi receiving a rock-star's welcome in Sydney should shame us as his government has passed anti-Muslim laws under the Citizenship Amendment Act and turned a blind eye to an increase in vigilante attacks on Muslims.
It's not a good look on us when we are so intent on waging a moral war on China citing their human rights record.
The world is in turmoil because of West's policy of "justice for me and my friends".
The ACT government has committed to designate a significant area of the city as zero emissions by 2030, and to procure only zero-emission buses from 2025.
Will the government set an example by ensuring that no fossil-fuelled buses operate within the zero-emission zone?
The government's current buses cause more emissions than the car trips that they displace.
