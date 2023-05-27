Polygons of all sorts were made when this theory was tested in a lab: a tank of liquid was spun around with different speeds at its centre and its edges. While some triangles and octagons were formed, hexagons were the most common shape when the relative speeds were closest to what was measured for Saturn. In order for this to happen though, the wind speeds and viscosity (how "runny'' the liquid or gas is) need to be just right. That's why we don't see these shapes on other planets, such as Jupiter or even Saturn's south pole.