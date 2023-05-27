What's your favourite planet in our solar system?
For me, it has to be Saturn, especially when you look at it through a telescope. I often take people stargazing with me, and whenever I point my telescope at Saturn, I hear a familiar phrase: "Amazing! You can actually see the rings!".
The rings of Saturn are made of mainly water ice, and are really thin - between 10m to 1km thick. For such a beautiful and obvious feature, they certainly don't have much material.
However, there is another feature that is perhaps less well known, but no less cool - Saturn has a gigantic hexagon shape located at its north pole, with each side being about 15,000km long.
When I tell people about this, many are stunned. Some even think it's the work of aliens!
Well, the real answer, as with a lot of astronomy, is in physics.
It turns out that Saturn has a massive storm at its north pole, forming a vortex (you can see this as a spot inside the hexagon in the accompanying picture). This vortex interacts with Saturn's other winds at smaller latitudes (that is, further down the planet) and creates this strange hexagon shape.
Polygons of all sorts were made when this theory was tested in a lab: a tank of liquid was spun around with different speeds at its centre and its edges. While some triangles and octagons were formed, hexagons were the most common shape when the relative speeds were closest to what was measured for Saturn. In order for this to happen though, the wind speeds and viscosity (how "runny'' the liquid or gas is) need to be just right. That's why we don't see these shapes on other planets, such as Jupiter or even Saturn's south pole.
But the shape of the storm is not the only mysterious part of Saturn's hexagon; it changes colour too! Most of the time, the hexagon is a bluish/yellow colour, but over the course of the spacecraft Cassini's flybys in the mid 2010s, the colour turned a golden yellow.
Why the colour change? Is it aliens this time, releasing food dye into the atmosphere?
The leading theory for the colour change is a seasonal effect; Saturn experiences seasons too! Imagine you are an alien from another planet, visiting Earth. You may notice the northern hemisphere get noticeably white at one stage in Earth's orbit turning to a green colour a couple months later. Similarly, we think that due to increased sunlight, Saturn generates a haze over its North pole at one part of its orbit that then clears up as it changes its position, changing its colour.
And why have we only just noticed it? One year on Saturn is the equivalent to 30 years on Earth!
Over the next couple decades, hopefully planetary scientists will be able to see this colour change happen periodically as Saturn moves around the Sun, putting to bed one more of the solar system's great mysteries.
