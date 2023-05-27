The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Queanbeyan Tigers cubs reign in AFL Canberra top of the table clash

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 27 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tigers dominated a top of the table clash. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The Tigers dominated a top of the table clash. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Queanbeyan production line gave GWS their newest Giant, so now you start to wonder just who might be the next to come through.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.