The Queanbeyan production line gave GWS their newest Giant, so now you start to wonder just who might be the next to come through.
The Queanbeyan Tigers shattered Ainslie's unbeaten run with a 45-point win in AFL Canberra's top of the table clash at Alan Ray Oval on Saturday.
The Tigers shot well clear of the ladder leaders during the second quarter to lay the platform for a 12.8 (80) to 4.11 (35) triumph.
Queanbeyan's hunt for yet another premiership as they edge towards dynasty territory is fuelled by a wave of young talent who are going through the same pathway Josh Fahey took to his AFL debut with the Giants at Kardinia Park on Saturday.
"Queanbeyan has done very well to produce young guys. We always seem to have a few come through that become good senior footballers, like Josh Fahey," Queanbeyan player-coach Kade Klemke said.
"We've got a few playing SANFL. We're very blessed in that sense. These boys are stepping up, they've been a part of the academy and they were all really good today."
Ainslie returned home unbeaten having long vowed to break the Tigers' stranglehold on the competition's crown.
The only blemish on Queanbeyan's record to date was a 10-point loss to Eastlake, but they arrived at Ainslie hot off the back of a 180-point demolition of Gungahlin a week prior.
"We feel like we were starting to hit our straps in the last few weeks, especially from the Belco game. We've played bottom teams but we're starting to connect a lot more," Klemke said.
"Guys are starting to understand their roles. We have had half our team change from last year, so it has taken us a while to adjust to that. We've got a lot of young kids. We've got three or four under 18s playing, so those boys are finding confidence.
"Our pressure is what really stood out."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
