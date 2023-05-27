A man allegedly on the run from police after escaping from a mental health unit has been found and returned, police say.
Lachlan Porreca, 27, was arrested for a number of alleged driving offences in April, and was ordered to undergo a mental health assessment at Canberra Hospital.
He allegedly escaped from the Adult Mental Health Unit on April 29, police said.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times
