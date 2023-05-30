Raiders forward Sophie Holyman might only have one year of NRLW footy under her belt, but she's licking her lips at the physical contest that awaits in the upcoming Women's State of Origin series starting Thursday.
Holyman has had a meteoric rise in rugby league since making the transition from rugby union, with her NRLW debut for the Broncos last year earning her selection in the Prime Minster's XIII and now a Queensland Maroons debut.
Holyman is set to beef up the Maroons pack from the bench in the legendary grudge match - and she cannot wait to get stuck in.
"I'm super excited for how aggressive this game is going to be," Holyman told The Canberra Times.
"It'll be the hardest game I've played so far and I'm looking forward to it.
"Being surrounded by so many talented players makes me push myself to be better. I just want to do them all proud."
There's more than one reason this game is extra special for the Brisbane-born 25-year-old raised in Tasmania.
On Origin night she'll be playing against former fellow Bronco and housemate Millie Boyle who used to urge her to make the code switch from union to league.
And in Queensland colours Holyman will line up alongside good mate Jessika Elliston who she followed on that very path Boyle suggested to the greatest game of all.
"Jess and I played sevens together and she was a big part of my journey from the get-go," Holyman said.
"We used to be attached at the hip and she even gave me my nickname, Chewy.
"We're pretty close so that's special to have a debut next to her and we do like to bring intensity in that middle role, which is something that we're definitely looking to do."
Holyman and Maroons playmaker Zahara Temara are the two members of the inaugural NRLW Raiders squad this season that will feature in this year's Origin series.
Due to Origin the pair unfortunately missed the first few weeks of pre-season with their new Green Machine teammates.
Holyman only enjoyed a few days in Canberra after moving down from the Gold Coast before she had to return straight back for Maroons camp.
But she's expecting the Origin experience to be beneficial in the lead-up to her Raiders debut against the Sharks on July 23.
"It's going to set a new level of confidence, especially for myself heading back down into NRLW and being able to take the intensity of what Origin is about into my training in Canberra," Holyman said.
The former Queensland Reds star has already fallen in love with her new home in the nation's capital which she said reminds her of Tasmania.
With some experience of cooler temperatures down south she also supports Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick's new team rule.
"We're not allowed to say it's cold - that's now a fine."
Game 1: NSW Sky Blues v Queensland Maroons, Parramatta Stadium, Thursday, June 1, 7.45pm.
Game 2: Queensland Maroons v NSW Sky Blues, Townsville Stadium, Thursday, June 22, 7.45pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.