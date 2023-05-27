More important than the fate of such careers or for that matter, the entire Albanese government, is the wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians - as a cohort and as individuals. These community members face excruciating personal pressure. They have stepped forward and made a request to a nation of which they have previously asked little. It was an act of civility and undue reserve. For years now, they have stood uncomfortably in the national spotlight, their very character as Australians judged, their integrity, parsed and prodded. Their motives impugned.