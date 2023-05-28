Police are calling for witnesses to a property fire in Wright early Friday that caused $500,000 worth of damage.
Police and emergency services were called to Steve Irwin Avenue around 1.45am following reports that a car was alight in the undercroft of a house.
The fire was contained but not before causing extensive damage to the electrical and sewer systems of the property.
Police have spoken to residents of the property and neighbours and have appealed for further information from the public.
ACT Police have asked for anyone who may have witnessed the fire or who has information about it, or who lives near and has CCTV footage and has not yet spoken to the police, to come forward.
