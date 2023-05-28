The Canberra Times
Senator Lidia Thorpe is considering abstaining on Voice legislation

Updated May 28 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
Independent senator Lidia Thorpe is considering abstaining in the forthcoming Senate vote on the Voice legislation after condemning the "no" case as "looking more like a white supremacy campaign" while dismissing the Voice proposal as "powerless".

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

