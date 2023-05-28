Independent senator Lidia Thorpe has claimed she experienced racism while she was a member of the Greens.
The former Greens senator, who quit the party earlier this year, said she encountered racism while a member of the organisation.
"I don't want to say anything further but yes, I've experienced racism all my life in every workplace. And the Greens were no different," she said.
Senator Thorpe declined to comment on suggestions that Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young failed to stand up against racism directed towards her from within the party, which she quit earlier this year.
The senator said she had been advised by her lawyers that her complaint should be directed to the Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commission.
The senator has also flagged that she is considering abstaining in the forthcoming Senate vote on the Voice legislation after condemning the "no" case as "looking more like a white supremacy campaign" while dismissing the Voice proposal as "powerless".
As the House of Representatives prepares for a second week of debate over the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice legislation, Senator Thorpe told the ABC's Insiders program the government's proposal lacked detail about who would be part of the Voice and the arrangement would not "change anything in this country".
Senator Thorpe said she plans to put an amendment about "acknowledging the sovereign status of First nations peoples in this country".
The senator, who met with Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney and Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus last week, said she was also in negotiations with the government about implementing recommendations from the Aboriginal deaths in custody royal commission.
"We have incarceration rates going out of control and we have 22,000 Aboriginal children in out-of-home care today. That is the priority that this country should be talking about," Senator Thorpe said.
"The government have an opportunity to show good faith and implement those recommendations. They might get my vote if they do that."
Her comments came after a week of parliamentary debate on the Voice proposal, including a claim by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton that changing the constitution to include the Voice would "re-racialise" the nation.
In his speech to the House of Representatives, Mr Dutton said the Voice would give rights to a group of Australians and would have an "Orwellian effect where all Australians are equal, but some Australians are more equal than others".
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese subsequently slammed the Opposition Leader's comments as "simply unworthy of the alternative prime minister of this nation".
Mr Albanese accused Mr Dutton of amplifying misinformation about the Voice proposal and rejected any further change to the wording of the referendum-establishing constitutional alteration bill, insisting there is no form of words that would satisfy those on the "no" side.
Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister, Patrick Gorman, told Sky he was "really confident the Australian people will see through the scare campaigns, they'll see through the misinformation that's out there".
"They'll make a decision about our shared future and about hope for what we can achieve if we do things differently, that we are stronger working together. And that's what constitutional recognition is actually all about," he said.
But Senator Thorpe said she was considering abstaining on the Voice bill when it reaches the Senate because "I can't support something that gives us no power".
But she rejected the idea that by abstaining she would effectively be supporting the "no" case.
"I'm not in the "no" camp. I've never been in the "no" camp. My position has been clear all along, and that is that we need a treaty in this country", the independent senator said.
"The Voice is going to be decided by parliamentarians on who it is, what it is, what it looks like, what it does. That is no power to the people.
"We need to start discussing sovereignty in this country. That will ultimately bring power to First Nations people."
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
