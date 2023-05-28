"I actually thought we played quite well."
They were the first words Stephen Larkham uttered at Saturday night's post-game press conference following his side's 31-21 loss to the Waikato Chiefs.
The defeat was the Brumbies' second in a row and relegated the team to fourth on the Super Rugby ladder. The side is now staring down the barrel of a road quarter-final if they can't turn things around.
The clash was a torrid affair, ACT captain Allan Alaalatoa injuring his calf while the Chiefs tackled their way to victory.
So they're not the words you'd expect the coach to be uttering as his team's season hangs in the balance.
But amid the doom and gloom came the glimmers of hope.
The Chiefs were ruthless on Saturday night, punishing their opponents' mistakes and swarming in defence. The competition leaders did a superb job slowing down the Brumbies ball and expertly shut down the side's driving maul.
The visitors, however, were aided by a number of controversial refereeing decisions and 21 points came against the run of play.
The Brumbies dominated possession and territory and had plenty of chances to score. The side rued a crucial five-minute period before half-time where they failed to convert a golden opportunity into points.
The trend continued in the second half, the Chiefs bravely defending their own line as ACT searched for rhythm in attack. On multiple occasions the last pass was off the mark or an offload didn't go to hand.
In previous weeks, those passes were hitting the mark and resulting in five points. The Brumbies will take confidence from that moving forward.
The Brumbies path to the Super Rugby title is now destined to go through New Zealand but the team isn't panicking yet. Larkham was pleased with a lot of what he saw on Saturday night and will now focus on finding that final 10 per cent.
As Australia's top side, the ACT has managed to do just enough for victory in a number of the games they have played this year.
The Chiefs, however, showed that won't be enough if the Brumbies want to lift the trophy at the end of the season.
The team can match it with any side in the competition when they're at their best.
ACT showed it in the round two victory over the Auckland Blues and it's been on display numerous times this year.
So while they fell to the Chiefs on Saturday night, the mood is upbeat.
In fact, the side has been more disappointed after some wins this year than they were on Saturday night.
With two losses on the trot, the Brumbies know the time to deliver has arrived. Friday's clash with the Melbourne Rebels might not be a must-win contest, but the team will treat it as such.
It's the match, they hope, that will launch the side towards the Super Rugby title.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
