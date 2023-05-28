A teen accused of catfishing a man through a dating app and robbing him during an organised meetup allegedly threatened him with purported bikie contacts.
Ronan Albert Smith, 19, faced the ACT Magistrates Court last week on 14 charges, including multiple counts of aggravated robbery, possessing an offensive weapon with intent and driving a car without consent.
Smith, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, except one count of failing to appear after a bail undertaking, was granted bail and released from custody on Thursday.
Prosecutor Corey O'Connor, who opposed the bail application, said Smith has an "extraordinary criminal history for a man so young" and called the alleged offending "premeditated and brazen".
During one alleged series of offending, which took place late on September 9, 2022, the teen, claiming to be called "James", is accused of catfishing another man through the dating app Grindr.
Police say the pair organised to meet at the alleged victim's apartment.
There, the two men allegedly made small talk before Smith told the other man he was 16 years old and his friends were waiting nearby in a car.
Court documents state the man asked Smith to leave, who responded: "I will not leave until I get what I want."
"I am taking your car, do not tell the police, I will return it on Monday. If you do not give me what I want, I know bikies and the sergeant-at-arms," Smith allegedly said while taking the man's house and car keys.
Smith then allegedly searched the man's apartment and took gold and a Giorgio Armani watch.
Police also claim the man transferred Smith $700 before he finally left, taking the alleged victim's black Honda Civic.
When questioned by police the following morning, Smith allegedly told officers he was his twin brother.
He is also charged with a separate series of offending which involved alleged acts like taking a woman's keys at night and driving off with her car and of not paying for fuel.
Magistrate Jane Campbell granted the alleged offender bail on Wednesday under the condition he attend a live-in rehabilitation clinic outside of the ACT.
"I do this with great concern and reluctance," she said.
"Your main criminogenic factor is your drug use and if you are actually genuine on this occasion to engage with rehabilitation, I consider it appropriate to give you that chance to demonstrate it to the court."
Ms Campbell also said the man had further motivation to rehabilitate, with Smith still yet to meet his newborn daughter. "This is your opportunity, I want you to take full advantage of it," the magistrate said.
Another condition of Smith's bail is that he cannot enter the ACT unless attending legal or medical appointments and he must travel with specific family members if doing so.
Smith is set to return to court for multiple hearings in June and July.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
