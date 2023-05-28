The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ronan Albert Smith granted bail after robbery, weapon charges

TP
By Tim Piccione
May 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ronan Smith, with a '19 over' face tattoo. Picture Facebook
Ronan Smith, with a '19 over' face tattoo. Picture Facebook

A teen accused of catfishing a man through a dating app and robbing him during an organised meetup allegedly threatened him with purported bikie contacts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.