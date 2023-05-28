ACT Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa could have played his final game of the season after he suffered a calf injury on Saturday.
The veteran prop limped from the field in clear pain in the 51st minute of the 31-21 loss to the Waikato Chiefs.
The defeat saw the Brumbies tumble to fourth on the ladder with one round to play. The side needs to defeat the Melbourne Rebels on Friday night to secure a top-four finish and a home quarter-final. From there, however, they will be forced across the ditch for a semi-final and final.
Alaalatoa was sent for a scan on Sunday, but officials are optimistic the calf injury is not as serious as first thought.
Any decision to play the skipper during the finals will need to be weighed against his World Cup aspirations later in the year.
Rugby Australia has already played a key role in this year's Super Rugby season by requiring clubs to rest their stars, a policy that has crippled the Brumbies' quest for a home final.
Wallabies officials will be holding their breath if Alaalatoa does return, hopeful he does not aggravate his calf before the start of the international campaign.
The nation's prop stocks are already depleted, with Angus Bell and Taniela Tupou racing the clock to be fit for the World Cup and Tom Robertson last week ruled out with a torn ACL.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham confirmed Alaalatoa will miss Friday's clash with the Rebels but remains hopeful his Super Rugby season is not over.
"He's walking more normally but it's not a good prognosis with Al at this stage," Larkham said. "We're looking at missing more than a week but he's still a chance of playing finals."
Alaalatoa's injury came in a bruising clash with the competition leaders at a frigid Canberra Stadium.
Hooker Lachlan Lonergan was replaced at half-time with a shoulder injury and Tamati Tua left the field with a minor hamstring concern. The players will be monitored but the injuries are not considered serious.
While the Brumbies fell to the Chiefs, Larkham was overall pleased with the performance from his side.
Three Waikato tries came against the run of play, one an intercept and two on the back of contentious refereeing decisions.
A number of Nic Berry's rulings had many Brumbies fans scratching their heads, with Larkham questioning the decision to award Shaun Stevenson a try after Emoni Narawa picked up the ball in a ruck.
Alaalatoa was also sent to the sin bin for a high tackle, while numerous tackles by the Chiefs went unpunished.
Overall, fans have largely been pleased Super Rugby games have had a better flow to them in 2023, however there appear to have been different interpretations from referees and TMOs throughout the season.
Larkham feels the competition is moving in the right direction, but said consistency could still be improved.
"I thought the flow of the game was good," he said. "I enjoyed the way [Berry] controlled the flow of the game and he had good chat with his assistant referees.
"There were a couple of big moments in the game [that went against us]. We got a yellow card for Al but I counted at least three high tackles they made against us that didn't get checked and probably should have.
"There were a couple of big moments leading to their tries as well. Overall I liked the flow of the game but I thought a couple of big moments should've been better and the TMO needs to take a closer look when called upon."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
