The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

ACT Brumbies Allan Alaalatoa is racing the clock to return this season

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 28 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa faces a race against the clock to return this season. Picture by Karleen Minney
ACT Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa faces a race against the clock to return this season. Picture by Karleen Minney

ACT Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa could have played his final game of the season after he suffered a calf injury on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.