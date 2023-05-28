The federal government has pledged an additional $29 million to help tackle the growing humanitarian disaster in conflict-torn Yemen and places in the Horn of Africa and the Middle East being hit by drought and food insecurity.
The money is being drawn from the government's Humanitarian Emergency Fund and will include $15 million to help people displaced by drought and conflict in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia as well as $10 million to help feed refugees in Lebanon and Jordan and $4 million of "nutrition support" for vulnerable people in Yemen.
The government said that since the pandemic there had been a dramatic increase in the number of people at risk of acute food insecurity, with an estimated 350 million people worldwide considered to be in dire circumstances.
READ MORE:
Foreign Minister Penny Wong said "conflict and climate change are driving unprecedented levels of humanitarian need, particularly in Africa and the Middle East".
The World Food Program estimates 90 per cent of Somalians are suffering from "insufficient food consumption" and almost a third of children there have chronic malnutrition.
The new round of humanitarian assistance follows a commitment of $25 million announced in February.
A coalition of humanitarian organisations, the Help Fight Famine campaign, said the extra funds would save lives and ease the impact of malnutrition.
Spokesman Tim Costello said the new funding, coming on top of $40 million allocated in the budget to famine relief, meant Australia had "now made a decent contribution to the global famine response".
"Australian efforts will alleviate suffering and prevent deaths," he said. "We fully acknowledge Australia's efforts and will continue making the case for Australia to invest in creating a stronger, safer world for all."
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.