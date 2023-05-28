The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Charli Mitchell fires equaliser as Canberra Croatia draws with Canberra Olympic

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 28 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 6:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Croatia's Charli Mitchell scored her eighth goal of the season on Sunday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Canberra Croatia's Charli Mitchell scored her eighth goal of the season on Sunday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Charli Mitchell was determined to make the three-hour drive from sunny Eden to gloomy Canberra count on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.