Charli Mitchell was determined to make the three-hour drive from sunny Eden to gloomy Canberra count on Sunday afternoon.
That she did, the attacker scoring the equaliser in Canberra Croatia's 1-1 draw with Canberra Olympic.
The teams couldn't be separated on the field and they can't be separated on the ladder, the sides sitting first and second on 17 points.
Mitchell has starred in her first season with Canberra Croatia, finding the back of the net eight times in just 10 games.
The decision to join the club came in search of a new opportunity and a higher standard of play and Mitchell has sacrificed plenty to do so.
The emerging talent still lives in Eden and travels across to the capital for training on Thursday nights and games on Sunday afternoons.
Croatia have been the beneficiaries of the commitment and captain Brittany Palombi is confident Mitchell's hot streak will continue deep into winter.
"We love having Charli on board," Palombi said. "She's definitely a great addition to the team this year, especially after some of the players we lost,
"Getting a couple on the board, she's definitely found her way, I think she's going to keep banging them in the rest of the season."
