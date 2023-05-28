The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Review

Centennial Vineyards Bowral hosts a Northern Lights illusion with Borealis In The Vines: review

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated May 29 2023 - 7:16am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I've always wanted to see the Northern Lights but so far haven't had the cash to splash on that adventure, so I was glad to hear of a man-made version not too far from Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.