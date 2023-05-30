Julie says: "This has been reported for the last couple of years and people with small yachts were banned from sailing in that area last year. The theory at that time was their favourite food bluefin tuna which migrates through that area was being been completely fished out. The orcas would follow the trawlers and attempt to get the fish by leaping up the sides of the vessels as the nets were being hauled aboard. This was deemed to be the reason for their strange behaviour by attacking small yachts. Their food sources were no longer available. I recall that the authorities banned trawlers in that area till fish stocks recovered."