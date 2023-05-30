This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The shouting starts in May - loud, fevered and laced with menace. The countdown to the State of Origin series begins and, with it, the ugly promotional hype. The mute button gets a thorough workout as commercial TV goes into overdrive.
The promos invariably feature gravel-voiced commentators spruiking some imagined clash of titans as bull-necked, refrigerator-sized blokes in blue or maroon collide on the field. We're sold a manufactured, two-tribes rivalry - lit by fake flames and other stylised violence - billed as the most thrilling, most painful gladiatorial contest. Ever.
And, with it, even more ways to part with our cash as the sports betting juggernauts add their dumbed down voices to the noise. Forgive me if I slaughter a scared cow here but for me, and I suspect many others, Origin is a celebration of stupidity and toxic masculinity, the low point of a footy season that is already low enough.
The history of appalling off-field behaviour, the legacy of repeated concussion and other brain injuries, the outbursts of racism by fans, the frenzied delirium of commentators jacked up on testosterone - "Game, set ... Bingo!" - is bad enough. But it's the too often unseen collateral damage triggered by big sporting events like State of Origin that should deeply concern us.
It's five years since the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics reported a 40.7 per cent spike in domestic violence incidents on nights State of Origin matches were broadcast. La Trobe University's Centre for Alcohol Policy Research dug a little deeper. "In the 12-hour window from 6pm to 6am on State of Origin game night, women and children in New South Wales are almost 40 per cent more likely to become victims of domestic violence," it said.
The finger was pointed at the nasty cocktail of tribalism, toxic masculinity, gambling and alcohol as contributing to the upswing in violence.
At the time, the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education said it was crystal clear State of Origin matches were driving an increase of domestic violence. Fast-forward to last year and the foundation was still lamenting the advertising loopholes that allow alcohol to be advertised after 6pm during sporting events such as State of Origin.
All the shouting in the lead-up to Origin drowns out the fact May is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to raise community awareness about the impacts of family and domestic violence. On average one woman is murdered by a current or former partner in Australia each week. Almost 10 women a day are hospitalised because of violence committed by a spouse or domestic partner. And then there is the unknown toll of emotional violence, including coercive control.
Escaping the Origin hype on commercial TV last week, I chanced upon SBS's Safe Home, a powerful series exploring domestic violence and abuse. Profoundly disturbing, it dug beyond the statistics to reveal the living horror of people exposed to domestic violence. Sadly, too few people will watch it and absorb its core message - that intimate violence and abuse affects too many Australians from all walks of life. Too few will drag themselves away from the biff and boof played on the footy field.
Living in a household in which footy is little more than an annoyance at the end of a news bulletin or an interruption to regular programming, I'm one of the lucky ones. It's easily muted or switched off. Rather than Simply The Best, I've always regarded League - Origin or NRL - as Simply The Worst.
I imagine those who'll face an increased risk of violence in the household on upcoming Origin nights will feel the same way but dare not say it.
THEY SAID IT: "Domestic abuse happens only in intimate, interdependent, long-term relationships - in other words, in families - the last place we would want or expect to find violence." - Leslie Morgan Steiner
YOU SAID IT: Scientists are puzzled by a group of killer whales which for three years has been attacking small boats off the coast of Spain and Portugal.
Julie says: "This has been reported for the last couple of years and people with small yachts were banned from sailing in that area last year. The theory at that time was their favourite food bluefin tuna which migrates through that area was being been completely fished out. The orcas would follow the trawlers and attempt to get the fish by leaping up the sides of the vessels as the nets were being hauled aboard. This was deemed to be the reason for their strange behaviour by attacking small yachts. Their food sources were no longer available. I recall that the authorities banned trawlers in that area till fish stocks recovered."
"If I were a researcher," says John, "I'd be looking at the behaviour of these orcas in conjunction with increased out-of-behaviour shark attacks along coastal areas. What chemicals including hormones (for example, oestrogen) are we flushing down toilets which could impact on the behaviour of marine animals that swim around populated areas and sewage outlets?"
Wayne says: "Maybe the orcas are sick of human beings encroaching on their territory, stealing their food, and making too much noise, confusing their sonar systems."
"The orcas have had a royal commission into past injustices against cetaceans, and are outraged at the injustices that have been brought to light," suggests Maggie. "A radical branch is taking revenge. The salmon hat wearers were a TikTok group."
Irene says: "I lived in Canberra for more than four decades. In that time, I regularly witnessed cockatoos performing aerobatics by flying low in between cars which were travelling in multiple lanes. It took one's breath away to watch. Their manoeuvre was extraordinary considering their size. At no time did I see any cockatoo carcasses. Thank you, Echidna crew, your articles are so relevant at this point in time, well done. I am a human being, not an AI." Thanks for confirming that, Irene.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
