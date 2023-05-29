The Canberra Times
Kock-Kedhia Maker Makoi found guilty in ACT Supreme Court over reprisal attack

Updated May 30 2023 - 8:56am, first published 5:30am
Kock-Kedhia Maker Makoi, Akim Dau, Biech Maker Makoi, Nyalat Matot and Achan Matot leave court on a previous occassion. Pictures by Hannah Neale
A woman has been found guilty of pouring petrol in the home of a friend and assaulting her in a reprisal attack, believing she had killed a dog.

