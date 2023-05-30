Ready to get out of the house? Here are our five things to do in Canberra this weekend.
Tempo Theatre presents Basil Thomas's English comedy about teenager and first-time author Betty Halliday. Her novel, a steamy tale of love and lust, features characters obviously based on her family and the neighbours. She has changed the names, but once her parents read it, they see big problems ahead. How will it all end? Probably not well. It's on at Belconnen Community Theatre, various dates and times until June 3, 2023. See: canberraticketing.com.au or phone 62752700.
In honour of National Reconciliation Week, this Vinyl Lounge on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5.30pm in the National Film and Sound Archive Theatrette will focus on the great Indigenous artists and the music they created. Bring your favourite records, share your music stories and hear what's spinning on the NFSA's turntables this month. Proceeds of ticket sales ($5 each) for the Vinyl Lounge go towards the development of the NFSA sound collection. Drinks and snacks available from 5pm. See: nfsa.gov.au.
You've seen this Australian comedian on Fisk, Utopia and Have You Been Paying Attention? She also wrote the best-selling book 488 Rules for Life and now she is back on stage, doing stand-up. This new show promises hard laughs, good times, handy hints and a catchy little tune about underpants. The Canberra Theatre, various dates and times until Sunday, June 4, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
The Street Theatre presents stand-up comedian Troy Kinne in his new show where he shares too much information about all of the things wrong with him. Known for his TV shows Kinne Tonight and Kinne, he's also made many viral videos. This is recommended as an 18+ event. The Street Theatre, Saturday, June 3 at 8pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Nicci Haynes' exhibition at Tuggeranong Arts Centre is an installation of screens arranged casually in the gallery space. Each screen displays a short film or animation that are experimental, short and mostly created without following the narrative conventions of "film". This makes for a hard-to-categorise genre: video poetry is perhaps apposite. It is the next iteration of Haynes's Peephole Cinema installation. Films in the peephole installation are viewed through small holes in cardboard boxes. This manner of viewing is intended to unlink viewers' conventional expectations. On Saturday, June 3 at 6pm, Haynes and some of her ANU film students will present a short program of experimental animations and videos. Free, registration essential. See: tuggeranongarts.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
