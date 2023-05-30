Nicci Haynes' exhibition at Tuggeranong Arts Centre is an installation of screens arranged casually in the gallery space. Each screen displays a short film or animation that are experimental, short and mostly created without following the narrative conventions of "film". This makes for a hard-to-categorise genre: video poetry is perhaps apposite. It is the next iteration of Haynes's Peephole Cinema installation. Films in the peephole installation are viewed through small holes in cardboard boxes. This manner of viewing is intended to unlink viewers' conventional expectations. On Saturday, June 3 at 6pm, Haynes and some of her ANU film students will present a short program of experimental animations and videos. Free, registration essential. See: tuggeranongarts.com.