Experience the Capital region's own 'Antiques Roadshow'

The Allbids June appraisal day on Saturday June 17 is the ideal time to have family heirlooms valued. Picture Shutterstock

Ever wondered what your treasured family heirlooms are worth?



Are you looking to downsize but want your treasured items to realise their full value?



Managing the estate of a loved one and not sure where to start?

The Allbids June appraisal day on Saturday June 17 is the perfect opportunity to receive an appraisal on your precious items.



All appraisals are cost and obligation free.



If you're unsure about what all this means and would like to learn more about online auctions, our staff will be onsite and welcome any inquiries.

From antiques to art, collectibles to cars, watches to wine, our specialists will appraise your items and provide expert advice on the current market value.



Have your family heirlooms appraised at the Allbids June appraisal day. Picture supplied

Held in the style of Antiques Roadshow, your items are assessed for suitability for auction, right here in our Canberra auction rooms.

No appointment needed. Come along to 7 Wiluna Street, Fyshwick between noon and 2pm on Saturday June 17.

Can't make it on the day?



Drop us an email at admin@allbids.com.au with a photo and brief description of your item and we'll be in touch.

With two decades as Canberra's most trusted online auction house and our database of more than 300,000 discerning buyers, if you do decide to go to auction, we'll guide you every step of the way.

Our well-versed staff will strive to get you the best results, like we did recently for the executors of a prominent Yarralumla family estate.

The Yarralumla estate auction featured an impressive array of art, antiques, decorative arts, fashion, and luxury jewellery - a lifetime of collecting from across the globe.



The Allbids June appraisal day is held in a similar style to the popular TV show Antiques Roadshow. Picture supplied

Our experts applied their specialist knowledge to meticulously cataloguing and correctly describing hundreds of items in this eclectic collection.

ALLBIDS' in-house jeweller worked alongside our photographers to ensure the intricate detail of each piece was captured.



A stunning set of emerald earrings and matching pendant sold for $9,610 and an impressive strand of 31 pearls sold for $7,210.

A lovely Hans Heysen pastoral scene sold for $11,050 and a Victorian giltwood mirror for $1,511.



Our care and attention to detail is what makes us Canberra's leading downsizing and estate auctioneers.

Allbids is Canberra's leading downsizing and estate auctioneers thanks to their attention to detail and care they have for customers. Picture supplied

Don't simply take our word for it.



Here's what some of our clients have to say:

"My family engaged Allbids to sell the entire house contents of my late mother. The contents included a large collection of particularly special fine arts objects and artworks, which had been collected by my mother over many years...during the entire auction process, nothing was too much trouble...making an otherwise difficult process easy and straightforward...had a high level of knowledge of arts objects and antiques...demonstrated a genuine sensitivity and respect towards dealing with my mother's belongings." - Sue, 2022

"My elderly aunt was downsizing into Canberra from an out-of-town estate. When visiting her property, the Allbids people were kind, respectful and generous with their advice. They made the whole process simple, and it reduced a lot of the stress and anxiety she had been feeling about moving and parting with her lovely things. Cannot recommend highly enough. Full marks and thanks." - Jane, 2021

"Considerate and patient processing of an elderly relative's estate jewellery...took time and answered all my questions promptly. The process was seamless. Thanks." - Ken, 2022

