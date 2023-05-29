The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT to ban heavyweight plastic bags from January 1 2024

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
May 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thick plastic bags from supermarkets and department stores will be banned in the ACT from next year under the territory government's plan to phase out single-use plastics in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.