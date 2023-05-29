Welcome back to week two of Senate estimates.
It was a big first week, and there's plenty more to come.
We've had an attempt to dub them "esties" (we're still not sure on that one) and the AFP Commissioner has, perhaps accidentally, weighed in on the generation wars with an aside on Gen Z needing lots of praise. The AFP felt the need to issue a clarification later, saying it wasn't the commissioner's personal views, just something he heard at a conference. Either way, you can watch the exchange in the video above.
Today, we've got senators Farrell and Ayres for Social Services, Senator Gallagher for Treasury, Senator Watt for Employment and Workplace Relations and Senators Wong and McAllister for Defence.
As always, come back through the day for the latest on the hearings. The blog appears just below this line, but sometimes takes a second or two to appear.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
