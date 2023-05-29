The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Policing admit to using Auror's crime software without privacy assessment

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
May 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Policing Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan and a screenshot of the Auror system. Pictures by Karleen Minney, supplied
ACT Policing Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan and a screenshot of the Auror system. Pictures by Karleen Minney, supplied

ACT Policing has admitted to using anti-theft technology to prosecute shoplifters across Canberra despite similar software solutions being fined millions for privacy breaches across the globe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.