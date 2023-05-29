The buzz started long before any of the players set foot inside Canberra Raiders headquarters.
Inaugural NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick had asked each of his recruits to think long and hard about what legacy they wanted to create.
So by the time they stepped on to the field for a historic first training session on Monday night, Borthwick already had the building blocks in place for what he hopes will be immediate success.
"It's about commitment," Borthwick said. "Commitment to each other and commitment to the club - that word has already been used quite a lot and we haven't really even started yet.
"We did some things with the girls before they got here about what they believe their values were going to be. Accountability, commitment and connection. They're big for us.
"We're in a team sport so we'll be judged on our performance, but being the inaugural team a lot of our wins will happen off the field. You only get one shot at it and, in the context of the city, this is a chance to set that platform for young girls coming through."
The Raiders women braved a chilly Canberra evening to train together for the first time. It was a moment almost exactly 12 months in the making after the NRL announced the Raiders as an expansion side in June last year.
Borthwick has built his team from nothing, luring players from other clubs and tapping into the capital's rugby union ranks to finalise his squad.
The group came together for the first time on Sunday night, invited to an induction dinner where they mingled with board members and key stakeholders.
They moved on to medical, gym and field sessions on Monday, and while there's still eight weeks before their season opener there's already evidence they will be a success.
Individual jersey sponsor slots sold out in less than an hour and female memberships are expected to surge ahead of the July 23 start date.
The ACT government has moved to reassure Raiders officials and players that new change rooms will be finished in time for the first home game on July 29 in an NRL-NRLW double-header to avoid the women having to get changed at the AIS Arena or AIS athletics track.
"I've been blown away by the connection with Canberra already," Borthwick said.
"The desire for the community and businesses to get a hold of the girls already has been unbelievable, and we won't shy away from that.
"We wanted to get in nice and early and put in place our values as a team so that six weeks down the track we're not trying to figure that out and make it happen.
"The girls are excited and grateful about what this club is doing in the women's space. They got their gear [on Sunday night] and that took the excitement up a level.
"Six months ago we had a blank canvas and an empty office, now we're here. It's exciting to reflect on that and the hard work that's gone into it so far, and now it's about moving forward into footy."
Queensland State of Origin representatives Sophie Holyman and Zahara Temara were the only players missing from the day of a new era at the Raiders.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
