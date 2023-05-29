Kangaroo cull appears to be based on some rubbery numbers

I live adjacent to Red Hill Nature Reserve which I frequently visit for exercise and nature escape.
I have always looked forward to meeting a few kangaroos during these times. Since last year's cull I have had very few encounters.
Prior to the cull, the reserve was hardly overpopulated with kangaroos. On a recent morning I was lucky to come across a small group of kangaroos.
According to those opposed to culling, the numbers of kangaroos are not as the ACT government claims. I have written to the ACT government about my concerns over the culling regime.
While I realise there are other species, less iconic and cute to safeguard, the answer left me unsatisfied with the level of transparency around this contentious control program.
The program requires 100 per cent transparency and information presented in easily accessible formats.
For example: how many kangaroos are counted/estimated in a particular reserve and how this is determined? How is the culling rate/numbers calculated for this population? What is the justification for culling mothers with joeys?
This information should then be assessed by independent experts and any alternative recommendations made public.
This could reduce the numbers killed and remind Canberrans we have taken over and fragmented the habitat of our unique native wildlife.
It's not so much a discussion on spending more in development assistance ("Defence isn't the only lever to effect change", May 27) as knowing the achievements of that expenditure.
One means needed in this area is independent and regular program evaluation. Unfortunately, the separate Office of Development Effectiveness undertaking this in the Foreign Affairs portfolio was abolished in 2020.
Folding the responsibility back into the department has surely made it an optional undertaking. The evaluations of country programs on the department's website have no dates.
According to the World Bank there are approximately 719 million people living in extreme poverty on US$2.15 each day.
The core aims of Australia's aid are to reduce poverty, promote development and meet humanitarian needs, but this country focus makes it difficult to assess the achievements of those aims.
Treasury's new Evaluator-General may help in assessing Australia's effectiveness in reducing this poverty. Our aid should be hand up, not a hand out.
I've just returned from a week in Singapore and what struck me was how clean it was. Back in Canberra I collected as much rubbish as I could carry from the tennis courts and surrounds of Campbell High School on my Saturday morning walk up Mount Ainslie.
I couldn't manage the oval, which was also covered in rubbish. I have contacted the school but they are not interested. What hope is there for the planet if the youth can't even be bothered to recycle?
It's a city-wide problem. Take a drive down Parkes Way and check out the rubbish on the verges. We need to start fining these litterers.
John Smith (Letters, May 26) misses the point and misrepresents the issue about the take over of Calvary Hospital in two ways.
First of all, it's really irrelevant whether funding the hospital is unconstitutional or not. Secondly, who cares that other states fund religious hospitals? The whole point about Calvary in Canberra is that the duly elected government of the territory has come to the conclusion this is a necessary step towards delivering a fully integrated health system for the ACT.
That is not possible so long as Calvary is run by the Little Company of Mary.
In a similar vein, those who have submitted anecdotes about the wonderful care they received at Calvary under the current management while implying it would have been a different story elsewhere also misrepresent the issue and seriously insult the hard and conscientious work of all staff at other hospitals.
Keith Hill suggests that people be banned from wearing earphones so they pay attention to traffic. This is a truly bizarre suggestion in a free society.
That someone would suggest, apparently seriously, that we impinge on the freedom of a person walking down the street to listen to music so they can drive their eight square metres of air-conditioned steel more conveniently is a microcosm of everything that's wrong with the subjugation of public space to cars.
The letter from June Keogh (Letters, May 26) implying that hospitals have a significant role in legalised euthanasia and abortion is either misinformed or just prejudiced against Calvary Hospital.
Evidence from places where euthanasia is available indicates that most people will choose to die at home.
A committee report to the Queensland parliament in March 2020 quoted 80 per cent of voluntary assisted dying patients in The Netherlands died at home and 90 per cent in Oregon, US.
In Victoria, 86 per cent of VAD applications come from private households. Once the medication is dispensed it is a matter of self-administration or with assistance from a medical practitioner; hardly a hospital case.
Similarly, early-term abortion is a medical procedure, while in Canberra surgical abortions are done in a private clinic.
I have just spent a couple of days in Calvary Private for a minor surgical procedure and I cannot speak highly enough about the service and treatment I received, from the initial admissions to surgery, post-op recovery and the ward. All staff were generous, courteous and professional at all times.
My wife spent her last few weeks in Clare Holland House during the peak of the COVID lockdown. The staff there were extremely compassionate and helpful in arranging visits by myself and family (including the family cat).
Nothing was too difficult despite the stringent lockdown conditions. I cannot thank them enough.
Both my wife and I spent many hours and days at Canberra Hospital Cancer centre over the last few years and received equally high professional and helpful treatment there.
Canberrans should consider themselves very lucky to have such excellent hospital facilities on their doorstep. The government should be thankful for the professionalism of both hospitals and keep their political noses out of it.
For Eric Abetz (Letters, May 27) to say Stan Grant abused his "privileged position" as an ABC employee and "hijacked" the coverage of the coronation is utter nonsense.
There were numerous "invited" guests from various backgrounds who gave contributions during the four-hour event. Does he seriously suggest that the "historic" coronation should be observed in complete silence?
In the modern era, thanks to the media, members of the public are able to witness such events.
There is no crisis at the ABC. The real crisis is the failure of the conservative side of politics to come to terms with the truth of Australian history and to acknowledge the long standing presence of Aboriginal people.
Not only is Stan Grant a very experienced journalist. As a proud Wiradjuri man he has a deep understanding of the effects of dispossession, loss of culture and intergenerational trauma on our Indigenous people since 1788.
Say Yes to the Uluru Statement from the Heart!
Eric Abetz (Letters, May 27) is using Stan Grant's commentary at the time of the coronation to pursue his long-standing attack on the ABC.
Yet it was quite appropriate in a diverse society for Stan Grant, one of the ABC's most senior journalists and one whose family personally experienced the brunt of colonisation, to comment on the impact of the Crown on this country during the broadcast.
Some people don't want to face the truth about our colonial history, but it's critical that we do as we move forward to the Voice referendum.
We can unite the country when we all share an honest narrative about the great achievements and the tragic past of Australia.
The Voice to Parliament, which Eric Abetz also opposes, is one step towards reconciling our past with our present. We need people of the courage and calibre of Stan Grant to keep us honest. I, for one, hope Stan will be back soon.
With AI the intelligence is artificial but the risks are real.
We produce our own gas and electricity so I cannot understand how we are affected by world power price increases? Further to that, the government is spruiking electric cars. But they are expensive and who can afford the electricity to run them?
Anthony Albanese has been criticised for not raising human rights with Prime Minister Modi. However, given Australia's treatment of asylum seekers, whistle blowers and the overrepresentation of First Nations people in the criminal justice system perhaps he thought it unwise. The pot calling the kettle black?
Scott Morrison has called the Voice an "ill-defined" gamble that would divide Australians "based solely on race". Evidently he has no regard for the Uluru Statement from the Heart and the reforms expected by the 250 First Nations Australians signatories.
I fully agree with Jenna Price ("This Voice speaks volumes", May 26, p35). Who in their right mind would accept the advice of the man who destroyed his own government and may well have begun a death spiral for the Liberal Party?
Re the letter (Letters, May 26) asking why Dick Smith "doesn't just do it". The reason may be that at 79 he is only marginally younger than me. I'm an OBE (Over Bloody 80). I'm keen to join the conversation using my knowledge and experience, but tying my shoelaces is another matter.
Has the Chief Minister asked the CIT to hire a complexity and systems thinker, to advise on the feasibility of building light rail between Calvary hospital to a new stadium?
I congratulate Rachel Stephen-Smith on the calm, polite manner in which she has dealt with Calvary Hospital. I think that a public hospital must provide a full range of services. We deserve nothing less.
Now that the ACT government is in a compulsory acquisition mood, perhaps it could acquire and smarten up the derelict Services Club and Capitol Cinema sites.
My condolences to the family of the Clare Nowland. Your recent report stated she was "allegedly" Tasered. Police have said she was Tasered. There is no doubt it.
The politically correct would have it that the electorate jump to the expectations of The Voice, with carte blanche as to how high. A leap of faith? Are the voters going to go for it?
