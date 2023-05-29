There has been an explosion in the proportion of new tenants being faced with rent hikes more than 10 per cent higher than that paid by the vacating tenant, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Australian Statistician David Gruen said early this year, around two-thirds of new tenants were being hit with rent increases of 10 per cent or more, up from just 5 per cent three years ago.
The findings, which arise from a joint ABS-Reserve Bank of Australia analysis of data on 600,000 rental properties, highlight the contribution strong rent growth is making to the nation's inflation problem and underline concerns that very low vacancy rates may help keep price pressures higher for longer, raising the risk of further rate hikes.
The national rental vacancy rate, usually around 3 per cent, dropped to just 1.1 per cent last month and according to a joint ANZ-CoreLogic report, the number of homes being listed for rent is 38 per cent below the decade average.
The combination of weak supply and surging demand from strong population growth is forcing rents up and according to the ANZ-CoreLogic report, households on a median incomes taking out a new lease have to commit almost a third of their budget to paying the rent.
Rising rents have emerged as major source of inflation pressure.
The ABS found rents grew by 4.9 per cent in the March quarter, the biggest increase in more than a decade while the ABS's more timely inflation measure, the monthly consumer price index, shows their pace is accelerating and they grew by 5.3 per cent in March.
The Reserve Bank has voiced concern about the upward pressure on inflation from rising rents, warning that "rent inflation [is] expected to continue to pick up over the coming year or so and add materially to inflation ... including because of the recent increase in net overseas migration".
In the budget, the government forecast a net influx of 715,000 people over the next two years, which will intensify the pressure on the already-stretched housing supply.
"A shortfall in supply relative to strong demand [has] translated into upward pressure on rents, which [is] expected to continue for some time," the RBA said.
Given the outlook, markets think there is a strong chance the Reserved Bank will hike rates to 4.1 per cent on or before August.
READ MORE:
Economic data due out this week could be influential in shaping the central bank's view on whether further monetary policy tightening is required.
On Wednesday, the monthly CPI for April will be released and other important indicators of economic activity, including retail trade, building approvals and business investment, will also come out this week.
But Commonwealth Bank economist Gareth Aird thinks a rate hike next month is unlikely and predicts the current 3.85 per cent cash rate will be as high as it gets.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.