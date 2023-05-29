More women than ever before are in full-time work after females claimed two-thirds of all the full-time positions created in the past 12 months.
In an outcome claimed by the federal government as proof that its policies to make it easier for women to get well paid and secure jobs are working, an extra 193,400 women have entered the workforce since May last year.
While 4300 of these jobs were part-time positions, the overwhelming majority (189,100) were full-time, lifting the number of women in full-time employment to a record 3.82 million.
Evidence of a surge in full-time work among women comes as the government and unions embark this week on talks aimed at reducing pay disparities across the Australian Public Service.
The Community and Public Sector Union said it was optimistic there will be "real progress" toward achieving pay equity across the APS.
The union said an analysis of pay rates at 109 agencies found wages disparities of up to $60,000 a year, with public servants in some organisations being paid up to 38 per cent less than peers at the same classification level.
The Australian Public Service Commission is due to table the government's initial plan to tackle pay fragmentation across the APS on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Employment and Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke said the surge of women into full-time employment result showed the government's action to back (and in some instances fund) pay rises in highly feminised sectors such as aged care and child care, along with measures to promote family- and women-friendly employment arrangements and workplaces, were paying off.
"This is what happens when you have a government pulling every lever it can to close the gender pay gap and improve workplaces for women," Mr Burke said.
The minister said changes made by the government have included making gender equity a key criteria for the Fair Work Commission in its wage decisions, instituting and funding a 15 per cent pay rise for aged care workers, reforming the enterprise bargaining system, strengthening leave and workplace flexibility entitlements and toughening measures against workplace sexual harassment and discrimination.
Minister for Women Katy Gallagher said supporting women "to work in decent jobs" was key to achieving women's equality.
"These increases aren't just good for women. They're also good for the economy," Senator Gallagher said.
But despite the increase in full-time work among women, the gender pay gap remains wide.
Figures compiled by the Workplace Gender Equity Agency show that men, on average, earn almost 23 per cent more than women - equivalent to an extra $26,596 a year.
According to the agency, men are twice as likely to be in the top income bracket while women are 1.5 times more likely to be in the lowest earnings group.
The gender pay gap prevailed across all industries, and actually increased in almost half of all sectors monitored last year.
From early next year, many employers will be required to publicly report on gender wage gaps in their organisation following the passage of legislation in March.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
