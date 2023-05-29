The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The number of women in full-time employment has reached a record-high of 3.82m

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
May 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Employment Minister Tony Burke, left, and Minister for Women Katy Gallagher, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, hail the surge of women into full-time work. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Employment Minister Tony Burke, left, and Minister for Women Katy Gallagher, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, hail the surge of women into full-time work. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

More women than ever before are in full-time work after females claimed two-thirds of all the full-time positions created in the past 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.