The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Dan Palmer exits ACT Brumbies as team focuses on Melbourne Rebels clash

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
May 29 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Brumbies coach Laurie Fisher is determined to ensure the team builds momentum heading into the finals. Picture by Karleen Minney
ACT Brumbies coach Laurie Fisher is determined to ensure the team builds momentum heading into the finals. Picture by Karleen Minney

The ACT Brumbies are on the hunt for a new assistant coach, with Dan Palmer set to depart at the end of the Super Rugby season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.