The ACT Brumbies are on the hunt for a new assistant coach, with Dan Palmer set to depart at the end of the Super Rugby season.
The scrum coach will join former mentor Dan McKellar at Leicester in a major blow for Australian rugby.
Palmer's role at the Brumbies expanded considerably this year and he is seen as one of the most promising coaches in the country.
He is, however, lost to the nation in the short-term and set for a new challenge in Europe.
The 34-year-old's area of expertise will fit perfectly in the Northern Hemisphere, where a premium is placed on set-piece dominance and tight-five play.
Palmer's departure comes amid a changing of the guard at the Brumbies, with fellow assistant Laurie Fisher stepping back from full-time duties at the end of the season.
The veteran is set to be replaced by former ACT and Australian captain Ben Mowen, with Palmer's replacement still to be confirmed.
The Brumbies have also confirmed the departure of a trio of players, Jesse Mogg, Tom Ross and Chris Feauai-Sautia to join Nic White and Pete Samu in exiting the club at the end of the Super Rugby season.
Fisher isn't usually one for sentiment, but acknowledged the side will run out with an added dose of motivation in Friday's crucial clash with the Melbourne Rebels.
"Every team wants to win every game, but we have some great players like Nic White leaving," Fisher said. "There's an obligation for the team to perform for the whole group.
"That will be a strong motivation for all the boys."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
While emotions will be high on Friday, Fisher is confident the team won't be distracted.
The Brumbies have lost two in a row and dropped to fourth on the ladder, with a home quarter-final no longer guaranteed.
The Chiefs locked in first place with last week's win over the ACT, however the remainder of the top four won't be decided until this weekend.
The Crusaders currently sit second on 47 points, ahead of the Blues on 42 points. The Brumbies are one point back on 41, with the Hurricanes in fifth on 37.
Auckland will host the Highlanders on Friday night, while Wellington will play Christchurch on Saturday.
An ACT win and Blues loss will see the Brumbies rise to third on the ladder and set up a quarter-final clash with the Waratahs at Canberra Stadium.
Bonus points could see the teams level on points, with Auckland set to maintain the advantage due to superior points differential.
The Hurricanes also have a better points differential than the Brumbies, meaning ACT can drop to fifth with a loss and Wellington win.
A bonus point loss could be enough to keep the Brumbies in fourth and will likely lock in a home quarter-final against the Hurricanes.
Given the complexity of the finals scenario, Fisher hasn't sat down to work out the different permutations. Instead, the formula is simple. The Brumbies simply have to win on Friday.
"It's hugely important [to finish top four]," he said. "You would certainly like to play one finals game at home. It's a huge opportunity for us, one we should be excited about and one that you desperately need.
"We know from last year when we went within an inch of beating the Blues at Eden Park [in the semi-final] that games can be won on the road, but the comfort of playing at least one game at home would be nice."
In confirming his exit, Palmer conceded it was a difficult decision to depart the team he spent a large chunk of his playing and coaching career with.
The former prop, however said the time was right to take on a new challenge in a different environment.
"The decision to leave was very difficult, however I believe it is the right one for both me and the club at this time," Palmer said.
"The current squad is in a strong position with a good mix of experience and emerging young talent. I have no doubt that this group will continue to grow and be among the best in the Super Rugby competition.
"I'd like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey to this point, I am forever indebted to Brumbies Rugby and hope to contribute more to the club in the future."
Such is the regard Palmer is held within Australian rugby, he was recently appointed Wallabies lineouts coach by Eddie Jones for the upcoming World Cup.
Fisher has watched Palmer blossom into a highly accomplished coach during his time at the Brumbies and backed his protege to shine in his new role.
"Europe's a great grounding to expand your skill set," Fisher said. "You're coaching a great team in a tough competition. In terms of his long-term development it's a great opportunity and he'll be a loss [for the Brumbies]."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.