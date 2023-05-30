Hold Fast's spirits are made with Australian grain and then distilled in their 500-litre still called Johne. He has been specially designed for the distillery to allow optimisation to produce clean and crisp spirit. The steam jacket on the still produces better spirits by not burning or scolding the wash or botanicals, while also giving better extraction of flavours. Ticket includes an individual grazing box by May Grazing and a bottle of water. Tickets are limited. $120pp, an over-18 event. Cruise departs at 1pm from the Giles St Jetty near The Dock in Kingston. June 3. Private cruises also available by appointment.