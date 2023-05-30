Canberra is definitely punching above its weight when it comes to the gin world. Not only do we have several bars with a top-line gin offering, local producers are among some of the country's best distilleries.
Support local makers on World Gin Day on June 10. Try The Canberra Distillery, Underground Spirits, Big River Distilling Co, The Antipodes Gin Co, Ladbroken Gin or Hold Fast Distillery for a taste of local botanicals.
There are also several events happening in the lead up to World Gin Day so plan ahead and make a booking. From tastings and masterclasses to special dinners. Get out the planners.
This is a mega event with more than 120 different gins up for tasting. As well as showcasing some of Australia's finest gins, there will be a selection from Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, Spain, England, France and Scotland, giving enthusiasts a chance to extend their knowledge and discover new brands.
There'll be masterclasses over the weekend, highlighting rare international gins from Japan, Germany and France.
It's a bit later in the month so you'll have to wait it out. From June 30 to July 1, at the University of Canberra Refectory.
Putting the gin into Ginger Catering, owner Janet Jeffs and her kitchen team are collaborating with four local gin companies to create a menu about all things gin for World Gin Day.
Featuring Antipodes Gin, The Canberra Distillery, Ladbroken Distilling Co and Underground Spirits, the four-course lunch runs from hiramasa kingfish, to gin-cured Murray cod, to a salt-bush spiced chargrilled beef fillet and an apple and caramelised fig bastilla with mascarpone zabaglione.
$100pp at fabulous communal tables. June 11, from noon.
Peter Gillin, one of the founders of Hold Fast Distillery, had a long naval career so we love the idea of a gin cruise with him. You'll be in safe hands for sure.
You will get to try seven different spirits - Sea Breeze Gin, London Dry Gin, Christmas Gin, Man O' War Gin (Navy Strength), Sloe Gin, Tussock Vodka and Lemon Vebena Liquor - and hear about the distilling process and what mixes and garnishes bring out the flavours.
Hold Fast's spirits are made with Australian grain and then distilled in their 500-litre still called Johne. He has been specially designed for the distillery to allow optimisation to produce clean and crisp spirit. The steam jacket on the still produces better spirits by not burning or scolding the wash or botanicals, while also giving better extraction of flavours. Ticket includes an individual grazing box by May Grazing and a bottle of water. Tickets are limited. $120pp, an over-18 event. Cruise departs at 1pm from the Giles St Jetty near The Dock in Kingston. June 3. Private cruises also available by appointment.
Join the team from The Canberra Distillery for an evening of gin and canapes at Two Before Ten in Aranda. It's a hands-on class where you will learn about the undertones of each gin and how to match gins with botanicals to elevate the flavour. The Urban Farm chef has designed a canape menu that matches perfectly with each gin.
During the evening you will sample many different gins matched with botanicals and canapes; gain an understanding of the flavour notes in different gins and how to pair food accordingly; as well as how to use gin in cocktails.
This will be held around the Aranda Long Table with only a limited number of tickets available, bookings essential. June 17, $140pp.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.