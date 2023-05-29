What's the point of having heating or cooling if you can't afford to turn them on? What happens when poverty drives our usage of services like power and gas? Demand goes down as people start switching off, and prices continue to skyrocket. Even if you are "lucky" enough to have solar panels on your roof as a renter, you can expect to pay up to $19 a week extra in rent for the luxury and face the option of the landlord actually charging you for the use of the sun for profit.