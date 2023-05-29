As kites lined the arboretum's skyline, families were starting conversations ahead of the Voice to Parliament referendum.
"I think it's really important we acknowledge this day rather than Invasion Day," mother-of-three Sonia Bonaro said.
"Be a voice for generations" was the common theme at this year's Reconciliation Day event, and the upcoming generations were gathered en masse.
Watching her children roll down the arboretum hills, Ms Bonaro was drawn to participate in Reconciliation Day because of the gaps in Aboriginal health.
"I'm not an Indigenous person but I work with Indigenous people in the health sector and I can see the gaps," she said.
It's every Australian's responsibility to help First Nations people according to Ms Bonaro, and while we can never entirely fix the injustices of the past, "we have a duty to teach our children and the next generation of what really happened".
While her children were enjoying themselves on their day off from school, Ms Bonaro wants them to be aware of the upcoming referendum.
Reconciliation Week stretches from Sorry Day and it goes all way to Friday, June 2, which is the anniversary of the Mabo decision.
The Voice is a chance for recognition and building a better future for generations, Indigenous leader Paula McGrady said.
"It means that I get to be a voice for my regional community, I get to be a voice for the remote communities that don't have access to the privilege that I have access to," she said.
READ MORE:
Her people, the Kamilaroi, have inhabited the Upper Hunter Valley of NSW through to the Nindigully in Queensland for thousands of years.
For Ms McGrady, the Voice will not be a "Canberra Voice". She wants her community to have better access to health services and improved education which she believes a successful Voice to parliament will achieve.
"If we can thrive and grow in a much better way, that's the Voice I'm saying yes to," she said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.