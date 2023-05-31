'Slider' beer created specially by Brewmanity to raise money for FightMND

Brewmanity founder David Neitz with the specially-brewed Slider beer which will be the centre of a campaign to raise money for FightMND. Picture supplied

After sliding into an ice-filled pool for a good cause Brewmanity founder David Neitz was inspired to make a beer that reflected his experience.

"Being involved as a Big Freeze Slider last year was awesome fun," David said.



"It fuelled the fire to do even more to support the cause so we created the 'Slider' and brewed it cold and extra crisp.

"The name is nod to those who have gone down the slide to meet their ice cold fate all in the name of raising funds and awareness for the cause."



The Big Freeze is the ultimate 'Ice Bucket Challenge' and sees sliders dress up in theme and Slide into a pool filled with ice.

Past celebrity's who took the slide include Ash Barty, Andrew Gaze, Hamish Blake, and many more of Australia's sports and entertainment stars. David was slider number 100 in the 2022 event.



This year's event will be held on the Kings Birthday Weekend coinciding with the clash between Melbourne and Collingwood.

It's FightMND's annual major fundraiser and Brewmanity hope to boost fundraising efforts with their Slider beer.



Brewmanity's head brewer Tim Miller has created a beer with the up-front flavour of an XPA, but brewed crisp.



"The beer is designed to have delicious upfront flavor of an XPA, but because we brewed with a lager yeast, it's nice and crisp like a lager and goes down super easy," Tim said.



The Brewmanity campaign will see $5 from every four pack of the new 'Slider' Extra Crisp Cold XPA sold donated to the FightMND. Plus you'll receive a free limited-edition knitted can cooler or 'Beer Beanie.'

"Round up" the cost of your purchase to donate the extra amount to the cause.

The campaign runs from May 31 to June 12 exclusively at First Choice Liquor Market (nationally) and Liquorland in Victoria.



Back in 2015 we started by imagining a world where every beer you had did a little bit of good, and this is an awesome step in that direction for us - Brewmanity founder David Neitz

Brewmanity Beer Co started as a charity beer, founded in 2015, to raise money to Fight Motor Neuron Disease.



Former Melbourne Football Club captain David Neitz launched the company after his former coach, Neale Daniher, was diagnosed.



Brewmanity considers itself a social enterprise with a small amount from each beer sale contributing to the ongoing fundraising campaign with more than $550,000 raised to date.



This is branded content for Brewmanity.

