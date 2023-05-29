PM tries to recentre Calvary debate

While it's normally not a good idea for federal politicians, especially prime ministers, to become embroiled in state and territory government affairs, Anthony Albanese's decision to back the forced acquisition of Calvary shows the gravity of this issue.
Mr Albanese, who has kept mum on this subject since the takeover was announced earlier this month, broke his silence over the weekend to support the Barr government.
It would appear this was at least partly in response to the role Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and former ACT Liberal senator Zed Seselja have played in what has been an emotive and divisive debate.
Both have tapped into a tide of sentiment built around the premise a godless territory government has it in for the Catholic Church, in the form of the Little Company of Mary, and is giving the order its marching papers.
This argument has been made very strongly and emotively by church leaders, including Archbishop Christopher Prowse, who has been urging Catholics to oppose the move, which he argues is an attack on their faith.
Much debate around the government's forced takeover of the hospital has spun on the availability or otherwise of birth control and abortion services at Calvary, and whether or not the hospital would offer voluntary assisted dying in conjunction with palliative care if and when VAD is legislated here.
Both lines of argument are furphies of the first magnitude. Abortion, as has been pointed out on numerous occasions in these pages in recent weeks, is only rarely performed in a public hospital - and then only under exceptional circumstances.
The vast majority of terminations in the ACT are performed in a clinic established for that specific purpose. Voluntary assisted dying is also unlikely to be performed in a public hospital or a palliative care setting.
If what is already in force in other jurisdictions here and around the world is anything to go by, the intent of any ACT legislation will be to give terminally ill people the right to die at a time and a place of their own choosing with dignity, and supported by friends and family. The vast majority of assisted deaths will take place in the home.
Mr Albanese has tried to move the debate to a place of first principles, noting the spectre of government takeover of other institutions, like schools, raised by critics.
"The ACT government are expanding their public hospital service delivery and restructuring healthcare provision as a result," Mr Albanese told The Canberra Times.
"It [the compulsory acquisition] is not seen as providing any precedent [for other asset grabs] by the ACT government and should not be by anyone else."
In other words, as the ACT government has argued from the start, this is all about meeting the ongoing health care needs of Canberrans for decades to come.
With Canberra's demographic centre of gravity moving ever northwards, the Barr government knows it will have to invest upwards of a billion dollars in a state-of-the-art hospital to meet future demand.
It has identified Calvary as the logical site for the new hospital which it hopes to have up and running by the end of the decade.
But it believes it can't begin work on this project while Calvary is managed by a different health service.
Integrating the existing northside hospital into ACT Health and the Canberra Health Service is the essential first step to getting the show on the road, it argues.
With the legislation to begin the acquisition due for debate on Wednesday, Mr Albanese will hope his comments have acted as a circuit breaker by highlighting what is at stake.
