The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

PM tries to recentre Calvary debate

By The Canberra Times
May 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Prime Minister has backed the ACT government's proposed acquisition of Calvary. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The Prime Minister has backed the ACT government's proposed acquisition of Calvary. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

While it's normally not a good idea for federal politicians, especially prime ministers, to become embroiled in state and territory government affairs, Anthony Albanese's decision to back the forced acquisition of Calvary shows the gravity of this issue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.