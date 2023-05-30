The Canberra Times
APSC proposes salary boost for underpaid agencies in APS-wide bargaining

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 30 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 11:00am
Australian Public Service Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer. Picture by Gary Ramage
Australian Public Service Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer. Picture by Gary Ramage

The Australian Public Service Commission wants to set a minimum base salary across all agencies, as it seeks to reduce pay disparities of up to $60,000 between staff at different government agencies.

