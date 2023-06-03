Dunno. Your tree may just have gone into shock/hibernation and lost its leaves, but may recover. Some branches, however, will almost certainly have been killed, and may rot, and those rots may infect the healthy parts of tree, assuming any are left. Wait till frosts are over and prune off as much of the tree as you can bear to remove (ie. at least half or even two thirds) and wait at least six months, watering weekly, to see if new leaves appear. They probably will.