The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jackie French: Never trust a zucchini, and other garden truths

Jackie French
By Jackie French
June 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's malice, pure zucchini malice. Picture Shutterstock
It's malice, pure zucchini malice. Picture Shutterstock

Five months ago our three zucchini plants stole my glasses. One minute the glasses were on my nose as I hunted for the day's baby zucchini crop for dinner. The next second, my glasses were gone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.