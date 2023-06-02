Tuesday's Child is Full is the eighth collection by well-known Canberra poet, P.S. Cottier, who has also been the poetry editor of this newspaper.
Her work has varied over the years but consistent elements have always been a relish in language itself and a ready sense of humour.
Cottier's sense of irony, often moving into comedy, may not endear her to some contemporary readers who seem determined that poetry should be serious and "worthy" and regard the comic as in being in poor taste or ineluctably trivial.
Such prejudices may be enforced by the fact that the poems here have all been taken from a long-running weekly blog and are, according to the author, only "lightly edited".
"A blog," Cottier writes in her foreword, "provides freedom for the poet to publish what she wants, to experiment and to play."
What then to make of this "play"?
It's inevitable that such a book will have more than its fair share of fizzers but its shortfalls are more than compensated for by the quality of a number of highly memorable poems.
These include "Fungi", "Currawongs", "Oppressing the Gnomes", "Roll up! Leap through", "Except for the Cat". Some readers may be tempted to add "Third Poem in a Long Series of Nasty Little Poems".
It's both short enough to quote in full: "Her stilettos so sharp / her brain the chewing gum / beneath one heel; occasionally a thought sticks."
Such poems may not endear Cottier to all her friends and supporters but, like the chewing gum, they tend to stick.
Cottier is probably at her best in more substantial but no less dextrous poems such as "Oppressing the Gnomes". Here we sense a genuine seriousness underneath the joking, even if the point is not easy to spell out.
To this reader, the poem hints at the numerous double standards and hypocrisies which tend to emerge when a dominant group is encouraged to acknowledge a mistreated one.
"What do we want? (the gnomes) ask the air - / but they don't know what to chant back - / their dissatisfaction is merely existential."
The poem's narrator (who may or may not be the author) responds with: "Get back to it, gnomes, I say, imperiously".
The poem ends with: "Surly, yet amusing, the wee green men obey. / The ringleader rides a frog to the pool, / and casts in his line like a sigh."
It's a remarkable image and will surely leave most readers, if not all, with the uneasy smile Cottier intends.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.