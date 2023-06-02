The Canberra Times
Review

Tuesday's Child Is Full by P.S. Cottier review - Humour and a love of language win out in poetry collection

By Geoff Page
June 3 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Humour and irony underlie much of P.S. Cottier's work. Picture Shutterstock
Humour and irony underlie much of P.S. Cottier's work. Picture Shutterstock
  • Tuesday's Child Is Full, by P.S. Cottier. In Case Of Emergency, $13.99

Tuesday's Child is Full is the eighth collection by well-known Canberra poet, P.S. Cottier, who has also been the poetry editor of this newspaper.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.