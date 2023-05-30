Tom Ross wants to exhaust all options on home soil to keep his Super Rugby career alive before chasing a contract overseas.
But first, the outgoing ACT Brumbies prop wants to take care of unfinished business in Canberra.
"There's two premierships to be won there," Ross grinned.
Ross is one of five Brumbies players set to leave the club at season's end, following Nic White, Pete Samu, Jesse Mogg and Chris Feauai-Sautia out the door.
The 25-year-old faces an uncertain future beyond this year but has vowed to do everything he can to help the Brumbies to a Super Rugby Pacific crown - before bolstering the Gungahlin Eagles' John I Dent Cup bid.
"We're still trying to nut out a few things, whether it's in Australia or overseas. Nothing is set in stone yet but we'll work a few things out," Ross said.
"I know Japan have stocked up with your short, nuggety blokes, so I might look towards France. I'd love to exhaust my options in Australia first and see whether there are opportunities here. Overseas is obviously an option after that.
"I'm still contracted with the Brumbies until November, and from there, we've got a bit of time to figure out what the best option is for me and my family.
"I'm going to be pretty emotional leaving. The Brumbies, I have supported since I was about six, and Eagles are the same. I put my first Eagles jersey on when I was about eight. I've always played in the red and black since I was young, so that's also going to be a tough one to leave."
The Brumbies will look to lock in a home quarter-final when they face the Melbourne Rebels at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
A third consecutive loss would rip destiny out of the ACT's hands and potentially send them to Wellington for a sudden death clash in the first week of the finals.
The Brumbies will be without captain and tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa, who is set to be ruled out for the season and in danger of missing Wallabies Tests after tearing his calf last week.
Sefo Kautai and Rhys van Nek are likely to fill the void, with Ross to play for Gungahlin against Tuggeranong in club rugby.
"The last couple of weeks have been tough with selection, and for myself not being in, it's been a tough pill to swallow," Ross said.
"We're in a great position. We would have liked to be still in the top two, but a decent win this weekend puts us in a good spot.
"My job at the moment is just preparing the boys during the week and making sure they're ready to go come the weekend.
"That's what keeps me going at the moment, I'm really here for the boys now. You've got to put that ego aside and just look at why you're doing it."
