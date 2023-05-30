Ask Kayla Hardy to allow herself to dream for a moment and wonder what it would be like to join Australia's all-star swimming team at the Olympic Games in Paris.
"It's just that, it would be a dream come true," Hardy said.
The Canberra-based swimmer is targeting an Olympic debut next year - all while balancing an exercise physiology and rehabilitation degree with shifts as a waitress.
So it's little wonder being one of 11 athletes to receive a $10,000 Eldon and Anne Foote Elite Athlete Scholarship at the University of Canberra looms as a "huge financial relief" as she chases a childhood ambition.
Hardy was named in the Australian team for the world short course championships last year after swimming two world qualifying times at the Australian titles.
She had already featured in an Australian A swimming team - for swimmers not competing at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games - to compete at the USA Open Nationals.
Now she is targeting the 400 metre individual medley at the Paris Olympics, where she could join a star-studded Dolphins team in search of gold medals.
"I haven't really thought that much about the feeling of making it and all that, but it would be the greatest thing I've ever done," Hardy said.
"Definitely, that's the main training focus. It would be great to make world championships this year, but it's not the end of the world if I don't. Next year is what I'm aiming for.
"Butterfly is my main stroke but the 400 individual medley is the one I've got the best chance of making qualifying times for.
"I've got world championships trials coming up [in Melbourne] in a couple of weeks, so I hope to be on top of my game for that. I'm tracking well."
Among the group to earn scholarships this year are Kookaburras prospect Davis Atkin, AFLW rookie Tess Cattle and cricketer Gabby Sutcliffe.
"It's super important to me, I'm super grateful to receive a scholarship. It's a huge financial relief," Hardy said.
"It means I don't have to work quite as much. I think I was overworking, so it's a huge financial relief. I was working as a waitress three to four times a week, that's with part-time uni and training 10 times a week as well, so yeah, it was a lot."
Eldon and Anne Foote Elite Athlete Scholarship recipients: Jasmine Greenwood (para swimming), Tess Cattle (AFLW), Kayla Hardy (swimming), Matthew Harrow (softball), Mia Chawner (snowboarding), Davis Atkin (hockey), Mitchell Baker (race walking), Jesse Moore (gymnastics), Ari Gesini (para athletics), Michael Dimuantes (ultra-trail marathon), Gabrielle Sutcliffe (cricket).
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
