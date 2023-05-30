Socials: The young and the young at heart

An intergenerational initiative, The Centenarian Portrait Project by Teenagers has introduced 465 100-year-olds to 465 teenage artists from all walks of life across all corners of Australia. A gallery goer said: "A natural fit; the generous spirit of the old, embracing the enthusiasm of the young. Expressive and insightful."
The project began with a humble 18-person pilot, before growing to a national program with an alumni of 930 participants.
