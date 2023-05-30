The Canberra Times
Socials: The young and the young at heart

May 31 2023 - 5:30am
An intergenerational initiative, The Centenarian Portrait Project by Teenagers has introduced 465 100-year-olds to 465 teenage artists from all walks of life across all corners of Australia. A gallery goer said: "A natural fit; the generous spirit of the old, embracing the enthusiasm of the young. Expressive and insightful."

