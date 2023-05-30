Queensland great Josh Papali'i says his time in State of Origin is done and he has no regrets as he prepares to watch his first game post retirement.
Papali'i drew the curtain on his Origin career about two weeks ago, meaning he'll be sitting on the couch for the Maroons' clash against the NSW Blues at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.
And rather than spending the past 10 days in camp he's preparing to face the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown on Friday instead.
His form suggested he's still good enough, running for 216 metres in an impressive performance against South Sydney.
The 31-year-old made four tackle busts and a perfect 33 tackles from 33 as one of the Green Machine's best in the win.
But that didn't change Papali'i's mind about ending his time in rugby league's toughest arena.
"I'm pretty content with my decision. I feel like my time in that arena is done and that's behind me now," he said.
"Just happy to play with the Raiders now."
He felt his form had been a bit up-and-down this season, although he's been excellent during the Green Machine's six wins in their past seven games.
"I'm just trying to play good footy, just enjoying my footy at the moment. Some games are better than others," Papali'i said.
"I thought our forward pack started well [against Souths], fell away a little bit and got back on the wagon and finished the game off."
While the Raiders won't have any players in the Queensland side for the Origin opener, there's every chance young firebrand Corey Horsburgh will make an appearance for the Maroons during the series.
He produced a stunning first half against Souths, scoring a try, making two line breaks and 45 tackles, as well as forcing a goal-line drop-out - all in an unfamiliar role in the second row.
Horsburgh will have to play there again this week, despite the potential return of NSW second-rower Hudson Young from Origin, following the collapse of Corey Harawira-Naera against the Rabbitohs.
Having that versatility was only going to make the 25-year-old an even more valuable player in the Origin arena.
He'd made a home at lock for the Green Machine with his ability to not only run the ball in the middle, but act as a linkman as well.
"He's doing well, Big Red, obviously just playing good footy and seems like he's enjoying footy at the moment," Papali'i said.
"He just needs to keep his head down and arse up, and just keep working hard because he's not far off.
"He's obviously got to wait for Origin I to be done with, but he's punching his ticket in.
"He just needs to keep playing good footy and eventually his form will pick himself."
NRL ROUND 14
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Campbelltown, 8pm.
Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
