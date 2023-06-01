Canberra home values rise after period of downturn

The start of the month brought with it the latest home value data, which showed a shift in the Canberra market.
CoreLogic's home value index found ACT property values rose in May following a period of downturn.
Dwelling values - which combines houses and units - rose 0.4 per cent over the month, bringing the ACT's median property value to $825,053.
It was driven by a 0.6 per cent increase in house values, while unit values fell marginally by 0.1 per cent.
One recent buyer felt May was a good time to invest in a new apartment in Gungahlin, saying there was potential for capital gain in the area fuelled by new developments.
The figures followed another report this week from CoreLogic and ANZ which showed it now takes an average 9.6 years to save a 20 per cent deposit for a median Canberra house.
While it may seem like a long time, experts say Canberra is still relatively more affordable compared to the national average of 10.5 years.
In the development space, a prime site is expected to drum up strong interest from local firms, as well as interstate buyers.
The Suburban Land Agency has released a prominent block of land in Woden for sale by tender.
The 13,000-square-metre site has the potential for up to 200 dwellings, office space, retail shops and food and beverage outlets.
Selling agent Nic Purdue of CBRE described it as a chance to build a "town centre-changing" project.
"It's pretty rare opportunity to get a site of this size and scale particularly so close to a town centre," he said.
Meanwhile, a local developer is the new owner of one of Canberra's most unique properties: a 90-acre farm in the middle of Harrison.
The Adder Street block wasn't previously on his radar but once he saw the property he knew it was exactly his "cup of tea".
"I've driven past the block hundreds of times, or thousands, and didn't even realise that it was a privately owned facility," he said.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
