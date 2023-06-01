Neighbours team up to sell three homes together

Developers all over Canberra are eyeing a group of three side-by-side homes in Dickson that are set for auction this month, the selling agent says.
The three owners of the 1960s houses have teamed up to offer them for sale in one transaction.
They're hoping the properties - which are zoned for multi-unit housing of up to three storeys - will fetch a higher price together than if sold individually.
Another development site is expected to drum up strong interest from local firms, as well as interstate buyers.
The Suburban Land Agency has released a prominent block of land in Woden for sale by tender.
The 13,000-square-metre site has the potential for up to 200 dwellings, office space, retail shops and food and beverage outlets.
Selling agent Nic Purdue of CBRE described it as a chance to build a "town centre-changing" project.
"It's pretty rare opportunity to get a site of this size and scale particularly so close to a town centre," he said.
Meanwhile, a local developer is the new owner of one of Canberra's most unique properties: a 90-acre farm in the middle of Harrison.
The Adder Street block wasn't previously on his radar but once he saw the property he knew it was exactly his "cup of tea".
"I've driven past the block hundreds of times, or thousands, and didn't even realise that it was a privately owned facility," he said.
The start of the month brought with it the latest property figures from CoreLogic.
The home value index found Canberra property values rose in May, following a period of downturn.
Dwelling values - which combines houses and units - rose 0.4 per cent over the month, bringing the ACT's median property value to $825,053.
One recent buyer felt May was a good time to invest in a new apartment in Gungahlin, saying there was potential for capital gain in the area fuelled by new developments.
