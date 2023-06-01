The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Neighbours team up to sell three homes together

By Brittney Levinson
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Developers all over Canberra are eyeing a group of three side-by-side homes in Dickson that are set for auction this month, the selling agent says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.