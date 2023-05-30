The Canberra Times
Ricky Stuart speaks to NRL referees as Raiders on verge of a dream run

David Polkinghorne
Chris Dutton
By David Polkinghorne, and Chris Dutton
Updated May 31 2023 - 4:32pm, first published May 30 2023 - 12:40pm
The Raiders are confident they can continue their charge, even without Jarrod Croker and Elliott Whitehead this week. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Canberra enforcer Josh Papali'i says the Raiders must stay "hungry and desperate" as they prepare for a season-defining eight-week stretch of games that looms as a dream run into the finals.

