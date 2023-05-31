This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Life's mysteries have been confounding me lately.
Why, for instance, did my expensive and supremely comfortable walking shoes suddenly start squeaking a few weeks ago? The sound, from only the right shoe, became so annoying, the pair was tossed aside, doomed to early retirement. Until the shoe stopped squeaking.
Why, when I detest the smell of cigarette smoke, am I drawn to fragrances and scented candles which smell of tobacco?
Why, with deteriorating eyesight and growing impatience, do I draw meditative calm from hobbies like model-building or assembling flat-packs from Ikea, undertakings which send most sane people into deep wells of anxiety?
And why, when you need a plumber urgently, are they booked out for the rest of the month?
Answers in short order are: shoes squeak when air gets trapped under the insole or when the leather upper is dry. My right shoe stopped squeaking after I stepped in a rockpool while walking the dog. Stale cigarette smoke smells disgusting but tobacco itself smells rich and warm - especially pipe tobacco - and has cosy associations with childhood afternoons in the company of wise old grandfathers. Assembling models and flatpacks focuses the mind and can bring order to an otherwise frenetic existence.
And plumbers? Like the whole building industry, there are too few tradies around to keep up with demand. Demand, according to the bloke who did find the time to do an urgent repair, for which we can thank the lingering effects of the COVID-era HomeBuilder scheme.
But one mystery still has me stumped. How will the Reserve Bank ever contain inflation when its successive interest rate rises seem to be fuelling it? The cost of housing is the single biggest source of inflationary pressure, especially for renters.
Figures out this week show the median-income household needs to spend 30.8 per cent of their income on rent. For lower-income households, it's 51.6 per cent. Every time the RBA whacks borrowers, that cost is passed down the line to burden those who can least afford it.
And those same interest rate hikes are driving up the cost of the one thing that would ease housing pressure - supply - by adding to the cost of construction. With immigration leaping back from the COVID shutdown, it's not a wage-price spiral we need to fear as much as a rent-price spiral.
The RBA wants spending to slow but in one critical area its actions are increasing it. And that brings us to the next mystery: Why do we listen to economists when so little of what they say makes any sense?
It's a question being asked by HSC students who have turned their back on the subject. In the early 1990s, 30 per cent of HSC students chose to study economics. Now, it's just 8 per cent. The RBA's own research, conducted before inflation began to gallop away in 2022, found students thought the subject was dull and abstract and not anchored in the real world.
Ah, yes, the real world. I wonder when the well-paid RBA board and governor last experienced it. Imagine what they could learn if instead of explaining their reasoning for more financial pain to a business lunch, they justified their decisions at a food bank or a campground housing the working homeless.
HAVE YOUR SAY: How confident are you the Reserve Bank is making the right decisions in its fight against inflation? Do you think the RBA governor and his board have a handle on the real world? How would you tackle inflation?
- Bruce Lehrmann has reached an out-of-court settlement with News Corp, bringing an end to his defamation battle with the media company and one of its high-profile journalists. The former Liberal Party staffer sued the publisher of news.com.au and the website's political editor, Samantha Maiden, over the initial reporting of Brittany Higgins' rape allegations.
- Further claims of racism in the Greens have emerged, with Pakistani-born NSW senator Mehreen Faruqi revealing she has also experienced racism within the party. It comes after former Greens and now independent senator Lidia Thorpe said she would be lodging a racism complaint against the Greens with the Australian Human Rights Commission.
- Casino giant Crown has agreed to pay a $450 million penalty after it failed to comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws. Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth confirmed it had reached the agreement with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre.
YOU SAID IT: State of Origin and the spike in domestic violence it's accused of triggering.
"I will not be watching State of Origin nor any other NRL matches this season," says Deborah Thomson, domestic violence survivor and author of three books on the subject. "I haven't watched football for 20 years due to the post-traumatic stress it induces. I was with a violent abuser for almost 18 years, a controlling man who used intimacy as a form of control. A routine had been established early into the relationship where I'd have to engage in sex with the abuser during the NRL televised Friday night match. This routine could not be avoided and occurred every Friday night. My abuser would drink to inebriation during the match and a loss for his team would inevitably mean verbal abuse at the least. Football contributed to his toxic masculinity.
"The following is an extract from an extract from my first book Whose Life Is It Anyway? Recognising and Surviving Domestic Violence: '... these activities (the sex) were so entrenched that I would dread Friday night arriving and would dwell on it the entire week in between, to the extent that I could sense my physical body shutting down in response to my mental stress. I cannot now watch sports on TV without reacting negatively ... I rarely said no. The first time I denied him he verbally abused me for a week. The second time he physically assaulted me ... At the edges of my consciousness, I knew I was being violated yet I had to justify his actions rather than face the truth of his continual use of control in this manner.'"
Ange will watch State of Origin: "It has been a tradition in our family since its inception back in the 1980s. It is a time for our family to get together with a bit of banter and enjoyment of a great game. We never experienced violence or domestic abuse. We had fun being a family with different points of view. You article was well written but it comes from someone who doesn't watch or enjoy league. That's fine but don't knock those who do enjoy it. I totally agree with your views on betting agencies and alcohol being promoted during the events though. That is a blight on the game, especially for families."
"I totally agree, John. Rugby league is a thuggish, not to mention boring, sport," says Ian. "That's why people should switch to the majestic ballet that is rugby union. But I wonder if it is broader than just rugby league and the masculinity associated with it. I played both codes as a kid, retiring due to injuries at the grand old age of 11. I suspect the domestic violence is mostly around those who support the losing side. I get around this, at super club level, by supporting more than one team, and only the good teams. On any weekend one of them is bound to win. I should add that even if they don't, I do not take it out on the missus or the dog. Does the increase in domestic violence apply also to the AFL, or cricket? Is it more associated with the drinking that goes with it, or the gambling? Or both together. One can't but help suspect that alcohol plays a big part, with the loss of self-control that usually brings. And that brings us back to the real nub of the issue - self-control. Perhaps we should be teaching it in schools."
Arthur says: "No. I will not be watching State of Origin. I have better things to do. Sport in general is grossly overrated. Thank you for pointing out the ugly side. I never realised domestic violence was part of that ugly side."
"We are a sport-free household who reach for the remote to silence sport reporting until something more important follows, such as the weather," says Helen. "This does not mean that we are overweight and unhealthy as we have plenty of activities to keep us active in old age. When I see photos of stadium crowds watching football, I seriously wonder about their level of fitness. The unfit are watching the over-fit setting themselves up for health problems in old age. Let people play sport together for fun by all means but the footy season brings out the worst in many people."
Shivers says: "My family will blissfully ignore the State of Origin in its entirety. Just as I studiously shunned testosterone-fuelled aggro boys in my teens and twenties (intuitively knowing them to be trouble when it came to women). My husband and sons vehemently dislike this day of US-style, made-for-TV vulgarity. I still firmly believe there is no better measure of a man than his rejection of aggressive behaviour, in all its forms."
"Enjoy your daily column but this time l have to disagree," says Allan. "My wife and I enjoy Origin. A couple of beers and watching our Raiders team members play against each other. No violence, just enjoyment. Unfortunately we don't live in a perfect world. Stop driving cars and look how many lives we would save. Your view is the minority should rule the majority. Good article but still looking forward to Wednesday night."
Helen says: "Your comments regarding football and the football culture express my feelings so well. I would only add that my feelings include all sports. Why do so many allow themselves to be brainwashed into idolising anyone who spends their adult lives playing silly games? There are so many people in society who contribute so much to improve the lives of those around them and to help create a better future. So many sports people are no better than the average yob and many, as evidenced by news reports, are the lowest forms of life. As for junior sport - a training ground for future drinkers, gamblers and sports groupies. It is so good to see someone in the media who does not spruik the official propaganda."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
