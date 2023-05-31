"I totally agree, John. Rugby league is a thuggish, not to mention boring, sport," says Ian. "That's why people should switch to the majestic ballet that is rugby union. But I wonder if it is broader than just rugby league and the masculinity associated with it. I played both codes as a kid, retiring due to injuries at the grand old age of 11. I suspect the domestic violence is mostly around those who support the losing side. I get around this, at super club level, by supporting more than one team, and only the good teams. On any weekend one of them is bound to win. I should add that even if they don't, I do not take it out on the missus or the dog. Does the increase in domestic violence apply also to the AFL, or cricket? Is it more associated with the drinking that goes with it, or the gambling? Or both together. One can't but help suspect that alcohol plays a big part, with the loss of self-control that usually brings. And that brings us back to the real nub of the issue - self-control. Perhaps we should be teaching it in schools."