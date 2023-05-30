The Canberra Times
The ACT government is acting like a high handed monarch

By Letters to the Editor
May 31 2023 - 5:30am
The ACT government appears to be following in the footsteps of Henry VIII with its takeover of Calvary. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
As a law student I learned about a Bill of Attainder. Basically it declared a specific person to be of corrupt blood. Loss of property, and sometimes life, followed. These were much used by Henry VIII to acquire the property of great magnates without due process.

