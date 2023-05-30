The ACT government is acting like a high handed monarch

As a law student I learned about a Bill of Attainder. Basically it declared a specific person to be of corrupt blood. Loss of property, and sometimes life, followed. These were much used by Henry VIII to acquire the property of great magnates without due process.
Unlike a Tudor monarch, the ACT government is democratically elected and will be accountable to the electors for its decision concerning Calvary public hospital.
But it is of concern that the government should set aside its own Land Acquisition Act and put forward a Bill which deals with this specific institution and sets up its own peculiar compensation scheme. One could reasonably expect such an especially contrived scheme to favour the government.
I had the misfortune to take a referendum proposal through the Federal Parliament in 1988. The proposal to extend the Constitutional provision providing for acquisition of property on just terms to the Territories and States was defeated. It was very clumsily drafted requiring one answer to three questions on different topics.
The proposal was defeated about 70 to 30 in the ACT. But I cannot believe that the citizens of the ACT would approve the acquisition of the Calvary public hospital site and facilities on other than just terms, to be assessed by an independent judiciary if necessary.
In the interests of transparency, I am currently a chaplain to a Calvary Hospital in Hobart.
Keith Hill misses the point when he says "the whole point about Calvary in Canberra is that the duly elected government of the territory has come to the conclusion this is a necessary step towards delivering a fully integrated health system for the ACT". (Letters, May 30).
The important issue is whether it is in the best interests of Canberrans for the ACT government to proceed to compulsorily acquire the Canberra Hospital.
The practical issue is how many votes Labor and the Greens will expect to gain or lose if they do that.
Rachel Stephen-Smith says the proposed acquisition of Calvary is all about establishing an integrated health service and has nothing to do with the hospital being run by a Catholic order.
This came hot on the heels of her announcement that abortions in the ACT are to be free. This will make them cheaper than the contraceptive Pill or even a condom.
Legislation to break Calvary's right as a lessee and to use force if necessary to clear the hospital will soon be passed by our government.
The plan is to demolish Calvary to make way for a new $1 billion hospital.
Will the Calvary Clinic, Calvary Private and the wonderful mental health provider, Hyson Green, go? What is the future for Clare Holland House?
Would it not be just to allow services to continue at Calvary until a new hospital is built, perhaps in Gungahlin close to a tram-stop and the Barton and Federal Highways?
So Peter Dutton wanted the federal government to intervene to stop the takeover of Calvary Hospital by the ACT government.
Some politicians just can't keep their hands off Canberra can they? It's less than a year since the ACT was freed from the shackles of federal control over decisions about voluntary assisted dying in the Territory and now Dutton, with the support of the Canberra Libs, is at it again.
If they so badly want the federal government to run the place why don't they just revoke the self government act and take it back lock stock and barrel?
Alternatively, maybe they could hand us over to PwC or one of the other big consultancy groups? They'd do a great job free from any self interest wouldn't they?
Or maybe they could just butt out and leave us to make our own decisions and, if that's what transpires, our own mistakes.
After all, they make enough of their own they've yet to recognise or accept. Robodebt anyone?
JobKeeper for companies that didn't need it or pay it back? French subs? The list goes on and on.
On Monday morning (May 29) my husband and I drove to the re-cycling facility in Tuggeranong to get rid of some cardboard boxes. We were disgusted at the state of the place.
The cage was full to over-flowing, there was broken glass on the road, there was rubbish and even an old carpet thrown outside the cage.
It looked as though the cage has not been cleared for a very long time. What do we pay our rates for?
We have lived in Tuggeranong for 38 years, and have never seen such neglect at the re-cycling facility.
Your editorial "How much longer will a Voice take?" (canberratimes.com.au, May 27) made some powerful points about the Voice.
But less than 20 per cent of referendums are successful. Is this because "No" campaigns are easier to argue? All the "No" campaign needs to do is sow indifference and confusion, and to raise fears of catastrophic consequences.
It also helps if it can provoke political and racial tension, make the issue seem unimportant, and rely on "friendly" media to spread its messages regardless of how tenuous their truth may be.
The "Yes" campaign, on the other hand, has to persuade people a "Voice" is not a veto and to champion a consultative approach to let First Nation's delegates from across the country to meet to share and consider matters affecting their communities before providing advice to the government.
This task is made more difficult by the need to constantly refute misinformation, disinformation, and spurious arguments while appealing to the "better angels" of people's natures.
The "Yes" camp has to assert the Voice upholds the values of respect, compassion, tolerance, and equal opportunity for all.
While the "Yes" approach is tricky my heart tells me it's the right thing to do. What does your heart tell you?
It was a surprise to see Mark McGowan, one of Australia's most popular and successful politicians, decide to call it a day.
I think I'll remember him most for his perfect summation of Peter Dutton back in May 2022:
That's when he said: "He's an extremist. And I don't think he fits with modern Australia at all. And he doesn't seem to listen.
"He's extremely conservative ... I actually don't think he's that smart. I've seen him present on things. I don't really think there's much there."
There's no doubt the Albanese government has, like its predecessors or all persuasions, achieved some excellent outcomes.
However when it comes to energy policy and the Voice the PM should have heeded Groucho Marx's observation that: "Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies".
It was interesting to watch Mr Albanese's attack on Peter Dutton for expressing his views given they are apparently shared by 50 per cent of the electorate.
Callum Brae Nature Reserve (Narrabundah and Mugga Lanes, Symonston) protects one of the largest, best-connected and most diverse areas of critically endangered yellow box and Blakely's red gum grassy woodland remaining in Australia.
It is also home to the endangered Gang-gang cockatoo and other endangered and threatened species.
The reserve is threatened by a crematorium complex on its border proposed by InvoCare.
The ACT does not need another crematorium. The existing crematoriums are estimated to be operating at 18 per cent capacity.
A third is planned for the Southern Memorial Park at Hume, five km from Callum Brae Nature Reserve.
There is a petition regarding the threat to Callum Brae Nature Reserve on the ACT Legislative Assembly website.
Please support it.
I was pleased to read that the expertise of Assistant Treasurer Andrew Leigh is finally receiving the recognition that he deserves ("New role for Andrew Leigh", May 24, p14).
Dr Leigh is a former professor of economics at the Australian National University, so I was disappointed that he was not appointed as Treasurer by Prime Minister Albanese in May 2022.
I presume that this was because he is not aligned with the appropriate ALP faction.
Factional politics can be its own worst enemy.
Your editorial ("PM tries to recentre Calvary debate", May 30, p14) seems to approve of the proposed forced acquisition of Calvary. I think there are more twists in the tale. The evidence for such a sudden need has not been established. Also, linking this with a sports stadium upgrade insults the intelligence of the electorate. What are the estimated costs and who will pay?
Thanks very much to Lucy Bladen for another sensible and useful analysis article "The facts in the takeover debate" (canberratimes.com.au, May 27). Keep up the good work.
Further to W Taylor's excellent points in favour of the ACT govt taking over Calvary Hospital (Letters, May 29). Does the church make a profit from running the hospital? If so this must surely be an inappropriate use of taxpayers' money.
Geoff Masters (Letters, May 21), what makes you think that Jacinta Price is not voicing the view of the people she represents? I've no doubt that she has a better idea of what her constituents' views are than most trendies living in suburbia calling for the "Yes" vote.
Peter Dutton has bagged a large number of red herrings. He has let them loose to swim around causing confusion. They seem to be a feral species harmful to our political environment.
Foad Munir (Letters, May 29) asked when a war was ended by sending weapons. The weapons sent by the US to both the UK and the USSR certainly played a major part in bringing World War II to a satisfactory conclusion.
I can't help noting that the 40 kmh speed limit in Civic has now been in force for more than two years. It's hard for regular road users to argue they aren't aware of the change. Just slow down. Either that or pay the price.
The convicted Australian-born paedophile, Rolf Harris, will not be missed. Certainly not by his many defenceless and trusting victims whose lives he has ruined.
It strains credibility that taxpayer-funded, egregious behaviour of PwC went unnoticed for almost a decade, robbing Australians of billions of dollars in foregone revenue. This should be recovered by suing PwC and its clients.
As a former Defence employee it gives me no solace that "former department heads will oversee Defence reforms". If these individuals did not get the processes right last time when they were in positions of authority why are they going to get it right now?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.