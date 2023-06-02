May has said his novel emerged as a result of the anger he felt after the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in 2021. "But I'm a crime writer. The question was how to write about climate change . . . and still stay within my genre. And then it came to me. I wouldn't write about climate change at all. I would write a classic political thriller set in my home country of Scotland, but nearly 30 years in the future, in 2051, in a world transformed by a very different climate. The consequences of global warming would be a backdrop to my story, not the story itself".