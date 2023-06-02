Two British best-selling authors turn their focus to the future in their latest novels. Scottish author and dramatist Peter May is best known for his "Lewis" trilogy and Enzo Macleod novels, while Tom Rob Smith achieved best-selling status with his novel Child 44 (2008), which resulted in two sequels, The Secret Speech and Agent Six. His screenplay, American Crime Story - The Assassination of Gianni Versace, gained him an Emmy and a 2018 Golden Globe for best miniseries.
Peter May's eco-noir novel, A Winter Grave, is set in 2051, with flashbacks to 2023. Political corruption is one of the backdrops in this Scotland, independent since the late 2020s, in which racial unrest is rife due to increased refugee migration. Two billion people have been on the move in countries severely affected by either intolerable heat or flooding, which has left many coastal areas in Britain underwater.
May has said his novel emerged as a result of the anger he felt after the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in 2021. "But I'm a crime writer. The question was how to write about climate change . . . and still stay within my genre. And then it came to me. I wouldn't write about climate change at all. I would write a classic political thriller set in my home country of Scotland, but nearly 30 years in the future, in 2051, in a world transformed by a very different climate. The consequences of global warming would be a backdrop to my story, not the story itself".
When young meteorologist Addie finds the frozen body of an investigative journalist on a mountain near Loch Leven, veteran DI Cameron Brodie, working in a largely flooded Glasgow, is asked to lead the investigation. He is initially reluctant, as Addie is his estranged daughter and he has just been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Nonetheless, he determines to take on the case and also to seek peace with his daughter, estranged since Addie's mother committed suicide in mysterious circumstances.
Brodie's task, to find who murdered the reporter and why, is made more difficult when the isolated iced village of Kinlochleven loses all power; this is added to the sudden murder of his Glasgow pathologist companion and Addie's animosity. Yet father and daughter must work together, as it emerges the journalist was killed to prevent significant secrets emerging, with national implications in relation to the nearby nuclear plant.
May uses his small closed village crime environment effectively in this absorbing grim thriller, in which Brodie must confront not only the ghosts of his past but also, in the present, a ruthless individual determined he will never bring the journalist's investigations to national attention. And in relation to the bigger picture, May hopes A Winter Grave "will shock people out of their complacency about climate change".
In Cold People, Tom Rob Smith adopts a wide cinematic sci-fi canvas, although the issues are firmly based on contemporary issues. Aliens arrive on earth in 2023 and give the earth's population 30 days to relocate to Antarctica otherwise they will be killed. The result is "the largest genocide ever committed". Smith only uses the aliens, whose arrival and actions are never explained, as a means to explore issues of migration and survival.
Smith asks, "What if an imposed mass migration of the entire human race meant that all the things we believe in - status, inherited property, the dividing lines of nation states - were suddenly wiped away? What if some superior intelligence ordered us to evacuate to the worst piece of land on the planet?" Here, for the remnants of the human race, this means Antarctica
Smith follows two main settlements in Antarctica over two decades from 2023 - Hope Town, with its "bohemian culture" , where the arts are "as important to survival as housing and food", and McMurdo City, where former prime ministers and presidents, billionaires and scientific leaders settle.
Genetic engineering through the "Cold People Project", is seen as the key to survival for humanity. Developments are reflected in the story of the two main characters, Hope Town couple Liza and Atto, who have an "ice-adapted" teenage daughter, Echo, with dragon-fly eyes, lizard-like scales and modified blood cells.
An even more dramatic genetic mutation comes at McMurdo in Israeli geneticist's Yotam's creation of Eitan, a creation with intentional echoes of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. Do the scientific experiments on humanity entail, however, creating "aliens of our own", whose coldness to humanity could echo those of the extraterrestrial aliens two decades before?
Smith tackles big issues, but the end result is a somewhat clunky narrative with relatively little character development. Those looking for a deeper fictional exploration of the issues of sustainability in a hostile environment could turn to Kim Stanley Robinson's Antarctica (1998).
