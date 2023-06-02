The Canberra Times
Review

Two new sci-fi novels use the future to warn of present dangers

By Colin Steele
June 3 2023 - 12:00am
Two new sci-fi novels use the future to warn of present dangers.
  • A Winter Grave, by Peter May. Riverrun, $32.95
  • Cold People, by Tom Rob Smith. Simon and Schuster, $32.99

Two British best-selling authors turn their focus to the future in their latest novels. Scottish author and dramatist Peter May is best known for his "Lewis" trilogy and Enzo Macleod novels, while Tom Rob Smith achieved best-selling status with his novel Child 44 (2008), which resulted in two sequels, The Secret Speech and Agent Six. His screenplay, American Crime Story - The Assassination of Gianni Versace, gained him an Emmy and a 2018 Golden Globe for best miniseries.

