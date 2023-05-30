Times Past: May 31, 1988

The young man never forgot the offence. He returned home and became a celebrated military leader. Later, as General Santos, he became ruler of Boyaca and decided to take his revenge. He proceeded to write a formal declaration of war to the Belgian king. He armed his men and prepared them to resist a Belgian assault. They waited and waited, but no attack came. Eventually General Santos died, still believing a Belgian invasion was imminent. What he never found out was that his letter did not actually reach the Belgian capital. It got lost in the post.