Times Past: May 31, 1988

A little known fact in the history of the world, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1988 on the ending of a war that had lasted 121 years. Fortunately not a single person was injured, or worse, in the long war.
One of the world's least-known conflicts officially came to an end on Saturday, May 29, 1988. Few Belgians were actually aware of the fact that their country had been in a state of war with the people of Boyaca, a former federal state of Columbia, for the past 121 years.
It all began in the 1860s when a Colombian, Jose Santos, who was studying in Brussels, fell in love with Josephine Harbourt, a young local woman, and asked her parents for her hand in marriage. To his horror, they turned him down, thereby wounding his Colombian sense of pride. A Colombian historian said: "They treated his proposal worse than if he was Flemish."
The young man never forgot the offence. He returned home and became a celebrated military leader. Later, as General Santos, he became ruler of Boyaca and decided to take his revenge. He proceeded to write a formal declaration of war to the Belgian king. He armed his men and prepared them to resist a Belgian assault. They waited and waited, but no attack came. Eventually General Santos died, still believing a Belgian invasion was imminent. What he never found out was that his letter did not actually reach the Belgian capital. It got lost in the post.
What General Santos did not know is that the Belgian Navy had never been very adventurous. In fact, it had never left the North Sea on active service until some of its vessels were sent to the Gulf in 1987.
The peace treaty was signed on Belgium's behalf by its Ambassador in Bogota, Willy Stevens. There he acted not only as peacemaker but attended a symbolic wedding feast in honour of Jose Santos and Josephine Harbourt.
This was all part of a new Belgian-Colombian love affair of the trade kind rather than the romantic kind.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.