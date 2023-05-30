The Canberra Times
Times Past: May 31, 1988

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
May 31 2023 - 5:30am
A little known fact in the history of the world, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1988 on the ending of a war that had lasted 121 years. Fortunately not a single person was injured, or worse, in the long war.

