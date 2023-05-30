The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Dumping PwC contracts could be costly, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher warns

Adrian Rollins
Natalie Vikhrov
By Adrian Rollins, and Natalie Vikhrov
May 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher condemned PwC's actions as "absolutely outrageous". Picture by Gary Ramage
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher condemned PwC's actions as "absolutely outrageous". Picture by Gary Ramage

Cancelling existing PricewaterhouseCoopers contracts would put taxpayers at "significant financial risk", the government has warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.