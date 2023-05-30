The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Defence officials grilled over entering new PwC contracts after confidentiality scandal revealed

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated May 30 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defence secretary Greg Moriarty. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Defence secretary Greg Moriarty. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Senior Defence officials continued to enter into new contracts with embattled consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers months after its tax advice scandal was first revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.