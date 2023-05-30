The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Are Civic's speed cameras for road safety or to raise revenue?

By The Canberra Times
May 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberrans are being "pinged" at an alarming rate. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Canberrans are being "pinged" at an alarming rate. Picture by Keegan Carroll

While nobody disputes that the ACT government should make our roads as safe as possible, Canberrans are now perfectly entitled to question the changes to speed limits in Civic introduced in 2021.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.