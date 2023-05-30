While nobody disputes that the ACT government should make our roads as safe as possible, Canberrans are now perfectly entitled to question the changes to speed limits in Civic introduced in 2021.
The reason is the revelation on Tuesday that the 40kmh zones had netted an extraordinary $40 million for the government from more than 160,000 fines.
Speed cameras that had detected barely any speeding on the city's main thoroughfare before the change exploded into action the moment the speed limit dropped and are still doing a roaring trade.
In the first four months of 2021, before the speed limit was reduced from 60kmh, cameras recorded an average of 207 infringements a month or just over 50 a week.
Two years on, the same cameras have recorded an average of 4000 infringements a month - a whopping 1000 a week or almost 150 a day. This has resulted in a huge windfall for the ACT government over the past two years. That money has come out of the pockets of Canberra motorists and interstate motorists and gone straight into general revenue.
Many drivers who had never received a speeding fine in their lives have been among those to receive one of the 166,390 infringement notices for driving at what is objectively a low speed. These are not recidivist speed demons.
That is partly why the NRMA has rounded on the latest figures, describing the number of fines as "staggering".
"If it was about pedestrian safety, clearly there's something wrong structurally. The NRMA's view on changing speed limits is that it has to be evidence based, it has to be backed up by data," the association said.
"It's concerning that after all this time, you are seeing a 20-fold increase in fines."
While the ACT government has stonewalled for the last two years, defending its decision not send out warning notices to drivers who had been fined during the initial three-month "grace period", it would appear there are grounds for a review.
With motorists continuing to be booked at a rate 20 times that before the new speed limits took effect it is clear the variable signage that has been put in place and the "public information campaign" haven't worked.
There is also the question of whether or not the speed limit needs to be so low given it is usually around 50 km/h in similar locations in other jurisdictions.
The roads around Civic are some of the most tightly regulated in the ACT with a plethora of traffic lights and pedestrian crossings.
If this is about pedestrian safety how many pedestrian related incidents were occurring before the new limits took effect? Has there been a significant reduction since? The government has not yet fully answered that question.
Its accident data - particularly involving pedestrians, given their vulnerability was the key rationale for the change - will help Canberrans better assess the merit of the $40 million zone.
While, as stated earlier, nobody would argue against road safety, the ACT government should be mindful that it has frustrated tens of thousands of its citizens and many visitors over the past two years as a result of what many regard as little short of entrapment.
A review of the effectiveness of the new speed limit would be timely given it has now been in place for two years.
It's not enough to just tell people they shouldn't speed while taking their money. At the very least it should do what the NRMA asks and directly invest it back into road safety programs.
